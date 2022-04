Postal Savings Bank of China : ANNOUNCEMENT ON RESIGNATION OF THE CHAIRMAN AND NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

[title] [date] [link] [market] [doc type] [stock code] [stock name]

ANNOUNCEMENT ON RESIGNATION OF THE CHAIRMAN AND NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR 25/04/2022 18:29 Link SEHK pdf 01658 PSBC

DOCUMENTS ON DISPLAY 25/04/2022 18:29 Link SEHK htm 00276 MONGOLIA ENERGY

Proxy Forms 25/04/2022 18:29 Link SEHK pdf 00356 DT CAPITAL

MAJOR TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO THE ACQUISITION OF THE ENTIRE EQUITY INTEREST IN G9 ASIA IV PTE. LTD. 25/04/2022 18:29 Link SEHK pdf 00216 CHINNEY INV

PROPOSALS FOR RE-ELECTION OF DIRECTORS, RE-APPOINTMENT OF AUDITOR, GRANT OF GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE AND REPURCHASE SHARES AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 25/04/2022 18:29 Link SEHK pdf 01753 DUIBA

Announcement Resolutions of the Second Meeting of the Ninth Session of the Board of Directors 25/04/2022 18:28 Link SEHK pdf 00763 ZTE

Annual Report 2021 25/04/2022 18:28 Link SEHK pdf 00517 COSCO SHIP INTL

Next Day Disclosure Return 25/04/2022 18:28 Link SEHK pdf 00860 APOLLO FMG

Annual Report 2021 25/04/2022 18:28 Link SEHK pdf 03839 CT ENTERPRISE

PROPOSALS FOR RE-ELECTION OF RETIRING DIRECTORS AND GENERAL MANDATES TO ISSUE SHARES AND BUY BACK SHARES AND NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 25/04/2022 18:28 Link SEHK pdf 01233 TIMES CHINA

An announcement has just been published by the issuer in the Chinese section of this website, a corresponding version of which may or may not be published in this section 25/04/2022 18:27 Link SEHK htm 01528 RS MACALLINE

ANNOUNCEMENT TO CREDITORS OF THE COMPANY IN RELATION TO GENERAL MANDATE FOR THE BOARD TO REPURCHASE A SHARES AND H SHARES OF THE COMPANY 25/04/2022 18:27 Link SEHK pdf 02333 GREATWALL MOTOR

Proxy form for the annual general meeting to be held on 27 May 2022 or any adjournment thereof 25/04/2022 18:26 Link SEHK pdf 00512 GRAND PHARMA

CLOSURE OF REGISTER OF MEMBERS FOR ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 25/04/2022 18:26 Link SEHK pdf 00356 DT CAPITAL

ANNUAL REPORT 2021 25/04/2022 18:26 Link SEHK pdf 09858 YOURAN DAIRY

Notice of Annual General Meeting 25/04/2022 18:25 Link SEHK pdf 00512 GRAND PHARMA

LETTER TO NON-REGISTERED HOLDERS AND REQUEST FORM - PUBLICATION OF CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS LOGISTICS SERVICES FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT AND NOTICE OF SPECIAL GENERAL MEETING 25/04/2022 18:25 Link SEHK pdf 00276 MONGOLIA ENERGY

2021 Final Dividend 25/04/2022 18:25 Link SEHK pdf 01839 CIMC VEHICLES

Next Day Disclosure Return 25/04/2022 18:25 Link SEHK pdf 00014 HYSAN DEV