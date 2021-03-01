Postal Savings Bank of China : ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING THE APPROVAL BY THE ISSUANCE EXAMINATION COMMITTEE OF THE CSRC ON THE APPLICATION FOR NON-PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF A SHARES

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.

(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 1658)

(Stock Code of Preference Shares: 4612)

ANNOUNCEMENT REGARDING THE APPROVAL BY THE ISSUANCE EXAMINATION COMMITTEE OF THE CSRC ON

THE APPLICATION FOR NON-PUBLIC ISSUANCE OF A

SHARES

References are made to the announcements of Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (the "Bank") dated November 30, 2020 and December 21, 2020 and the circular of the Bank dated December 4, 2020 (the "Circular") in relation to (among others) the Proposed Non-public Issuance of A Shares. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

On March 1, 2021, the Issuance Examination Committee of China Securities Regulatory Commission (the "CSRC") reviewed the application of the Bank for the Non-public Issuance of A Shares. According to the review results of the meeting, the application of the Bank for the Non-public Issuance of A Shares has been approved. The Bank will make further announcements upon receipt of the official approval document from the CSRC.

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Bank comprises Mr. Zhang Jinliang as Chairman and Non-executive Director; Mr. Zhang Xuewen and Ms. Yao Hong as Executive Directors; Mr. Han Wenbo, Mr. Liu Yue and Mr. Ding Xiangming as Non-executive Directors; Mr. Fu Tingmei, Mr. Wen Tiejun, Mr. Chung Shui Ming Timpson, Mr. Hu Xiang and Ms. Pan Yingli as Independent Non-executive Directors.

