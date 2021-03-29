Postal Savings Bank of China : ANNOUNCEMENT ON PROPOSED INCREASE IN REGISTERED CAPITAL OF THE BANK AND PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.

(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 1658)

(Stock Code of Preference Shares: 4612)

ANNOUNCEMENT ON PROPOSED INCREASE IN REGISTERED CAPITAL OF THE BANK AND PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

This announcement is made by Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (the "Bank") pursuant to Rule 13.51(1) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

References are made to the announcements of the Bank dated November 30, 2020, December 21, 2020 and March 1, 2021 and the circular of the Bank dated December 4, 2020 (the "Circular"), in relation to, among others, proposed non-public issuance of A Shares (the "Non-public Issuance").

Unless otherwise defined, capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

PROPOSED INCREASE IN REGISTERED CAPITAL OF THE BANK

Under the Non-public Issuance, China Post Group subscribed 5,405,405,405 ordinary shares with a par value of RMB1 per share at the subscription price of RMB5.55 per share. After the issuance, the registered capital of the Bank increased from RMB86,978,562,200 to RMB92,383,967,605, and the total number of shares increased from 86,978,562,200 shares to 92,383,967,605 shares. Before and after the Non-public Issuance, the share capital structure of the Bank is as follows:

Before the Non-public Issuance

China Post Group Other shareholders

Total

56,829,208,784 30,149,353,416 86,978,562,200

65.34% 34.66% 100.00%

62,234,614,189 30,149,353,416 92,383,967,605

67.37% 32.63% 100.00%

Based on the above changes in shares, the board of directors resolved to increase the registered capital of the Bank to RMB92,383,967,605 and the total number of shares to 92,383,967,605 shares, and proposed to the shareholders' general meeting for authorization of the board of directors. The board of directors delegated the chairman and the president individually or jointly, and authorized other personnel to handle the regulatory approval, registration or filing and other related procedures with market supervision and administration authorities for increase in the registered capital.

The proposal regarding proposed increase in the registered capital of the Bank will be submitted as a special resolution to the shareholders' general meeting of the Bank for consideration and approval.

PROPOSED AMENDMENTS TO THE ARTICLES OF ASSOCIATION

Upon the completion of the Non-public Issuance, the total number of shares and registered capital of the Bank will be changed. According to the requirements of the Company Law of the People's Republic of China, the Board resolved to amend the contents related to the above changes in the existing Articles of Association of Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (the "Articles of Association"). Particulars of the proposed amendments to the Articles of Association are set out in the appendix to this announcement.

The Board also resolved to request the shareholders' general meeting to authorize the Board, and the Board will delegate the authority to the Chairman and President, to individually or jointly, adjust and modify the contents of the amendments to the Articles of Association (including but not limited to the adjustment and modification of the text, chapters and articles), and deal with relevant matters such as reporting and filing with the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (the "CBIRC"), the market regulation department and other relevant government departments according to the changes in domestic and foreign laws, regulations and other regulatory documents, requirements and suggestions of relevant domestic and foreign government agencies and regulatory agencies as well as the actual situation of the Bank.

The proposal on the amendments to the Articles of Association will be submitted to the shareholders' general meeting of the Bank as a special resolution for consideration and approval. Upon consideration and approval of the shareholders' general meeting of the Bank, the amended Articles of Association shall be reported to the CBIRC.

A circular in relation to the shareholders' general meeting containing, among other things, the proposed increase in the registered capital of the Bank and proposed amendments to the Articles of Association will be dispatched to the Shareholders of the Bank in due course.

By order of the Board

Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd.

Du Chunye

Joint Company Secretary

Beijing, PRC

March 29, 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of the Bank comprises Mr. Zhang Jinliang as Chairman and Non-executive Director; Mr. Zhang Xuewen and Ms. Yao Hong as Executive Directors; Mr. Han Wenbo, Mr. Liu Yue and Mr. Ding Xiangming as Non-executive Directors; Mr. Fu Tingmei, Mr. Wen Tiejun, Mr. Chung Shui Ming Timpson, Mr. Hu Xiang and Ms. Pan Yingli as Independent Non-executive Directors.

Current Articles CHAPTER I GENERAL PROVISIONS

1. Article 5 The registered capital of the Bank is RMB86,978,562,200. Article 5 The registered capital of the Bank is RMB92,383,967,60586,978,562,200. CHAPTER III SHARES

2. Article 20 Upon approval by the approval departments authorized by the State Council, the Bank may issue a total number of 86,978,562,200 ordinary shares. 45,000,000,000 shares were issued to its promoter, China Post Group Corporation, when the Bank was restructured into a joint stock limited company, representing 100% of the then total number of ordinary shares that the Bank may issue.

3. Article 21 Upon the initial public offering and listing of the overseas listed shares, the Bank issued 12,426,574,000 overseas listed shares, representing 15.34% of the total number of ordinary shares that the Bank may issue. Amended Articles CHAPTER I GENERAL PROVISIONS CHAPTER III SHARES Article 20 Upon approval by the approval departments authorized by the State Council, the Bank may issue a total number of 92,383,967,60586,978,562,200 ordinary shares. 45,000,000,000 shares were issued to its promoter, China Post Group Corporation, when the Bank was restructured into a joint stock limited company, representing 100% of the then total number of ordinary shares that the Bank may issue. Article 21 Upon the initial public offering and listing of the overseas listed shares, the Bank issued 12,426,574,000 overseas listed shares, representing 15.34% of the total number of ordinary shares that the Bank may issue. The shareholding structure of the ordinary shares of the Bank before the initial public offering and listing of the Bank's domestic listed shares is as follows: 81,030,574,000 ordinary shares, of which 55,847,933,782 shares in total are held by its promoter, China Post Group Corporation, and 5,326,473,218 shares in aggregate are held by other holders of domestic shares, hence a total of 61,174,407,000 shares are held by holders of domestic shares, representing 75.50% of the total number of ordinary shares that the Bank may issue at that time; 19,856,167,000 shares are overseas listed shares, representing 24.50% of the total number of ordinary shares that the Bank may issue at that time.

The shareholding structure of the ordinary shares of the Bank before the initial public offering and listing of the Bank's domestic listed shares is as follows: 81,030,574,000 ordinary shares, of which 55,847,933,782 shares in total are held by its promoter, China Post Group Corporation, and 5,326,473,218 shares in aggregate are held by other holders of domestic shares, hence a total of 61,174,407,000 shares are held by holders of domestic shares, representing 75.50% of the total number of ordinary shares that the Bank may issue at that time; 19,856,167,000 shares are overseas listed shares, representing 24.50% of the total number of ordinary shares that the Bank may issue at that time.

Upon approval by the securities regulatory authority of the State Council, 5,947,988,200 domestic listed shares were issued upon initial public offering of the Bank and listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange. After the initial public offering and listing of domestic listed shares, the ordinary share capital of the Bank

Upon approval by the securities regulatory authority of the State Council, 5,947,988,200 domestic listed shares were issued upon initial public offering of the Bank and listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange. After the initial public offering and listing of domestic listed shares, the ordinary share capital of the Bank

comprises: 86,978,562,200 ordinary shares, including 67,122,395,200 domestic listed shares, accounting for approximately 77.17% of the total number of ordinary shares that may be issued by the Bank, and 19,856,167,000 overseas listed shares, accounting for approximately 22.83% of the total number of ordinary shares issued by the Bank.

comprises: 86,978,562,200 ordinary shares, including 67,122,395,200 domestic-listed shares, accounting for approximately 77.17% of the total number of ordinary shares that may be issued by the Bank, and 19,856,167,000 overseas listed shares, accounting for approximately 22.83% of the total number of ordinary shares issued by the Bank.

Domestic listed shares issued by the Bank are centrally deposited with a depository institution in accordance with relevant requirements; overseas listed shares issued by the Bank may be deposited with a nominee company in accordance with the laws and requirements of securities registration and depository of the place where the shares of the Bank are listed, or may also be held by shareholders in their own name.

Upon approval by the securities regulatory authority of the State Council, 5,405,405,405 ordinary A shares were issued upon 2021 non-public insurance of A shares of the Bank. After the non-public insurance, the ordinary share capital of the Bank comprises: 92,383,967,605 ordinary shares, including 72,527,800,605 domestic listed shares, accounting for approximately 78.51% of the total number of ordinary shares that may be issued by the Bank, and 19,856,167,000 overseas listed shares, accounting for approximately 21.49% of the total number of ordinary shares issued by the Bank.

Domestic listed shares issued by the Bank are centrally deposited with a depository institution in accordance with relevant requirements; overseas listed shares issued by the Bank may be deposited with a nominee company in accordance with the laws and requirements of securities registration and depository of the place where the shares of the Bank are listed, or may also be held by shareholders in their own name.