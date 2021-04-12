Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Hong Kong Stock Exchange  >  Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd.    1658   CNE1000029W3

POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.

(1658)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Postal Savings Bank of China : FORM OF PROXY FOR THE 2021 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

04/12/2021 | 05:23am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.

(A joint stock limited liability company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(Stock Code: 1658)

(Stock Code of Preference Shares: 4612)

FORM OF PROXY FOR

THE 2021 FIRST EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Number of shares to which this

H Shares

form of proxy relates

I/We (Note 1)

of (Note 1)

being the registered holder(s) of

H Shares (Note 2)

of Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. (the "Bank"), hereby appoint the Chairman of the meeting or

of

(Note 3)

as my/our proxy to attend and vote for me/us and on my/our behalf at the 2021 First Extraordinary General Meeting to be held at the Head Office of the Bank (No. 3 Financial Street, Xicheng District, Beijing) at 2:30 p.m. on April 29, 2021 (Thursday) or at any adjournment thereof as indicated hereunder in respect of the following resolutions. In the absence of any indication, the proxy may vote at his/her own discretion.

Special Resolutions

For (Note 4)

Against (Note 4)

Abstain (Note 4)

1.

To consider and approve the Proposal regarding the Change in

Registered Capital of the Bank

2.

To consider and approve the Proposal regarding the Amendments

to the Articles of Association

3.

To consider and approve the Proposal regarding the Issuance of

Write-down Eligible Tier 2 Capital Instruments by the Bank

Ordinary Resolutions

For (Note 4)

Against (Note 4)

Abstain (Note 4)

4.

To consider and approve the Proposal regarding the Formulation

of the Measures for Equity Management of Postal Savings Bank of

China

5.

To consider and approve the Proposal regarding the Re-election of

Mr. Han Wenbo as Non-executive Director of the Bank

6.

To consider and approve the Proposal regarding the Election of

Mr. Chen Donghao as Non-executive Director of the Bank

7.

To consider and approve the Proposal regarding the Election of

Mr. Wei Qiang as Non-executive Director of the Bank

Date:

Signature (Notes 5, 6 and 7):

Notes:

  1. Please insert the full name(s) and address(es) (as shown in the register of members) in BLOCK CAPITALS. The name of all joint registered holders should be stated.
  2. Please insert the number of shares in the Bank registered in your name(s) to which this form of proxy relates. If no number is inserted, this form of proxy will be deemed to be related to all the shares in the capital of the Bank registered in your name(s) (whether held alone or jointly with others).
  3. If any proxy other than the Chairman of the meeting is preferred, please delete the words "the Chairman of the meeting or" and insert the name and address of the proxy desired in the space provided. A shareholder may appoint one or more proxies to attend and vote in his/her stead. A proxy need not be a shareholder of the Bank. ANY ALTERATION MADE TO THIS FORM OF PROXY MUST BE INITIALED BY THE PERSON WHO SIGNS IT.
  4. IMPORTANT: IF YOU WISH TO VOTE FOR ANY RESOLUTION, PLEASE PLACE A "" IN THE BOX MARKED "FOR". IF YOU WISH TO VOTE AGAINST ANY RESOLUTION, PLEASE PLACE A "" IN THE BOX MARKED "AGAINST". IF YOU WISH TO ABSTAIN FROM VOTING, PLEASE PLACE A "" IN THE BOX MARKED "ABSTAIN". If the form returned is duly signed but without specific direction on any of the resolutions, the proxy is entitled to vote or abstain from voting at his/her discretion in respect of all resolutions; or if in respect of a particular proposed resolution there is no specific direction, the proxy is entitled, in relation to that particular proposed resolution, to vote or abstain from voting at his/her discretion. A proxy will also be entitled to vote at his/her discretion on any resolution properly put to the meeting other than those set out in the notice convening the meeting. The shares abstained from voting will be counted in the calculation of the majority required for approving a resolution.
  5. This form of proxy must be signed by you or your attorney duly authorized in writing or, in the case of a corporation, must be executed under its common seal or under the hand of its legal representative or an attorney duly authorized to sign the same. If this form of proxy is signed by an attorney of the appointer, the power of attorney authorizing that attorney to sign, or other documents of authorization, must be notarized.
  6. In the case of joint holders, the one whose name stands first in the register of members shall alone be entitled to attend and vote at the meeting in respect of such shares.
  7. In order to be valid, this form of proxy together with any notarized power of attorney or other documents of authorization (if any) must be deposited at the Bank's H Share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong not less than 24 hours before the time of holding the meeting or any adjourned meeting thereof. Unless otherwise specified, the dates and time contained in this form of proxy are in Hong Kong time.
  • Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. is not an authorized institution within the meaning of the Banking Ordinance (Chapter 155 of the Laws of Hong Kong), not subject to the supervision of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, and not authorized to carry on banking and/or deposit-taking business in Hong Kong.

Disclaimer

Postal Savings Bank of China Co. Ltd. published this content on 12 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2021 09:22:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.
05:23aPOSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA  : Form of proxy for the 2021 first extraordinary g..
PU
05:21aPOSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA  : Change in registered capital of the bank amendme..
PU
05:11aPOSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA  : Notice of the 2021 first extraordinary general m..
PU
04/06POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA  : Posts Higher Profit, Operating Income in 2020
MT
04/06China stocks fall as healthcare, consumer companies weigh
RE
04/01China stocks climb on consumer, healthcare boost; Hong Kong rises
RE
03/29POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA  : Announcement on proposed increase in registered ..
PU
03/29POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA  : Proposed nomination and re-election of directors..
PU
03/26POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA  : Announcement on results of the non-public issuan..
PU
03/26POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA  : Next Day Disclosure Returns
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 314 B 47 967 M 47 967 M
Net income 2021 70 433 M 10 744 M 10 744 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 6,08x
Yield 2021 5,04%
Capitalization 341 B 52 028 M 52 005 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,08x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 177 797
Free-Float 10,5%
Chart POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.
Duration : Period :
Postal Savings Bank of China Co., Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 5,73 CNY
Last Close Price 4,67 CNY
Spread / Highest target 66,5%
Spread / Average Target 22,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Xue Wen Zhang President, General Manager & Executive Director
Yue Jun Chen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jin Liang Zhang Chairman
Ting Mei Fu Independent Non-Executive Director
Xiang Hu Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.26.48%52 028
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED8.10%137 900
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.10.13%63 081
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED26.61%61 894
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-8.42%52 350
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD.9.40%47 438
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ