 POSTD Merchant Banque Acquires South American Bank

LOS ANGELES, July 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POSTD Merchant Banque (OTC: PMBY) (“the Company''), is pleased to announce that it has acquired controlling interest in Banco PyME de la Comunidad SA. (Central Office: Cochabamba Av. Ballivian No. 0576). Banco PyME engages in Funds, Trusts and Other Financial Instruments and other Commercial Services. With over 400 employees, it operates offices/branches in the major cities in Bolivia including La Paz, Cochabamba, Beni, Pando, Potosi, Oruro, Taija, and Chuquisaca. The Banco PyME de la Comunidad SA website can be found at: www.bco.com.bo .



Great synergy has been achieved through this acquisition. PMB will integrate with Banco PyME as a fully licensed bank to commence comprehensive international banking operations. The union of the two banks will allow US operations to ramp up and establish its reputation in the banking industry. To this end, PMB-Banco PyME will pursue various types of major projects to ensure growth for the bank while it targets improvements to the human situation on a global scale. The near-term focus moving for PMBY will be to integrate US and Bolivian operations enabling the company to successfully achieve its strategic goals and objectives efficiently and effectively.

About POSTD Merchant Banque

POSTD Merchant Banque (PM Banque) is a duly registered non-depository financial institution that offers clients access to growth capital in the private markets through institutional debt or equity, far beyond what traditional banks can and will provide. Combining global reach with personal, bespoke service, we provide our clients with comprehensive corporate finance advisory services tailored to fit to your needs.

The company website can be found at: www.postdmerchantbanque.com

For more information please contact:

Safe Harbor Statement

