Interim Report for the nine months ended 30 September 2021

1. INTRODUCTION

This consolidated interim report of the Poste Italiane Group at 30 September 2021 has been prepared on a voluntary basis, in accordance with the provisions of art. 82-ter of the Consob Issuers' Regulation "Additional Periodic Financial Information" in order to ensure continuity and regularity of information to the financial community, and in compliance with the recognition and measurement criteria established by the International Accounting Standards (IAS) and International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and the interpretations issued by the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee (IFRIC) and the Standing Interpretations Committee (SIC), recognised in the European Union pursuant to Regulation (EC) no. 1606/2002 and in force at the end of the period.

The consistency and correctness of the disclosures contained in the document, which has not been audited, is guaranteed, as is comparability of the related information with the corresponding disclosures included in previously published financial reports.

The amounts shown in this Interim Report are compared with the corresponding amounts from the same period the previous year, with the exception of the Statement of Financial Position, which shows a comparison with the same schedule at 31 December 2020. To that end, note that certain figures which refer to the comparison year have been reclassified, also to take into account certain aspects of significant impact during the period in question (Tax credits Law no. 77/2020).

It should be noted that amounts shown in millions of euros have been rounded, with the result that the sum of the rounded figures does not always tally with the rounded total.

The following infographics are used in this document:

to indicate the possibility of consulting the definition of the content in the glossary found in Chapter 11 using a link;

to indicate the possibility of learning more about the issue discussed in the reference paragraph using a link;

to indicate the possibility of returning to the beginning of the chapter or the general index with a link.

