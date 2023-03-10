Advanced search
    PST   IT0003796171

POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A.

(PST)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:35:30 2023-03-10 am EST
9.988 EUR   -1.60%
01:02pItaly's Poste teams up with Deutsche Post's DHL on parcels delivery
RE
03/07Italy's Meloni wants woman to head state-controlled company for first time
RE
03/01European stock exchanges expected in green by futures
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Italian postal service announces partnership with Deutsche Post DHL

03/10/2023 | 01:46pm EST
(Alliance News) - Poste Italiane Spa announced Friday a strategic partnership with Deutsche Post DHL Group for the Italian and international parcel market.

The agreement is based on four key points, the company explained in a note: DHL eCommerce Solutions will handle the delivery of Poste Italiane's parcels to European destinations; Poste Italiane and DHL Express will offer Italian customers greater choice and flexibility for fast international shipments through their networks; Poste Italiane will deliver international parcels arriving in Italy from DHL eCommerce Solutions and DHL Parcel Germany; Poste Italiane and DHL eCommerce Solutions will invest in a joint venture to build a modern, sustainable network of automated parcel lockers in Italy

Matteo Del Fante, CEO and managing director of Poste Italiane, commented, "This important agreement is another step in our strategic path to confirm ourselves as an all-round logistics operator and offer our customers a range of products dedicated to the international market. Our leadership serves the country, whose economy has a historical vocation for international trade. DHL is the ideal partner to best connect our Italian customers to international markets, with shipments to and from abroad and a network of state-of-the-art automated lockers, in addition to our existing e-commerce solutions."

"By bringing together Poste Italiane's extraordinary potential and domestic infrastructure with our global network and expertise in international commerce, we will be able to make the most of the strengths of each with a truly effective partnership. E-commerce is not only one of the four 'megatrends' identified in our Group strategy, it is also one of the main growth drivers for our business. We believe our partnership will succeed in delivering high quality to customers and meet the growing demand for efficient and sustainable solutions," said Tobias Meyer, CEO-designate of Deutsche Post DHL.

Poste Italiane and DHL will contribute their expertise and strengths to the partnership. "Thanks to Poste Italiane's extensive service access network, customers will be able to make urgent shipments through DHL Express' global network by delivering them to any of Poste Italiane's collection points. In addition, DHL eCommerce Solutions, together with Poste Italiane, will install modern, sustainable and easy-to-use automated lockers in strategic locations throughout Italy. Finally, DHL eCommerce Solutions will support Poste Italiane by delivering parcels through its European network, and Poste Italiane will support DHL eCommerce Solutions by delivering international parcels in Italy," the company note reads.

Poste Italiane on Friday closed 1.6 percent in the red at EUR9.99 per share.

