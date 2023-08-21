(Alliance News) - Postel Spa, a Poste Italiane Spa company that operates in the field of document management services and data-driven marketing communications for businesses and public administration, has suffered a hacker attack by Data Leak Site, which claimed the operation.

As reported by Red Hot Cyber, a site specializing in technology news and more, within the post, Medusa has activated a countdown set at eight days-now only three days to go-where, upon expiration, the data will be published in the underground if the company does not agree to the cybercriminals' ransom demand of USD500,000.

After criticism rained down from several quarters, Poste Italiane issued a statement explaining that "Postel has detected anomalous activity on its systems, attributable to an unauthorized external actor. The company has therefore precautionarily halted production activities and the operation of some servers as well as some workstations distributed throughout the country."

"Currently, only internal company data appears to have been affected. The company has already partially restored services and is working to quickly complete the complete systems. In addition, the full availability of the systems' backup archives has already been verified, a verification that will allow for full recovery action."

According to Prevention's Christian Bernieri, Poste Italiane should have notified affected customers of the hacker attack, including in relation to regulations under the GDPR.

Poste Italiane's stock is up 0.2 percent at EUR9.97 per share.

https://www.redhotcyber.com/post/postel-sotto-attacco-mentre-mancano-3-giorni-alla-pubblicazione-dei-dati-cronache-dai-social-network/

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.