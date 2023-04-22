Italy needs sovereign wealth fund to lure private savings - Meloni

MILAN, April 22 (Reuters) - Italy needs a sovereign
wealth fund to funnel its large private savings into the
corporate sector and boost the economy, Prime Minister Giorgia
Meloni was quoted as telling the Milano Finanza newspaper.
"A national sovereign wealth fund, open to private
contributions, could be the right instrument to relaunch
investments, channelling Italy's enormous savings towards
productive ends, for the nation's industrial and technological
development," Meloni said in an interview published on Saturday.
Italy already has a state lender, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti
(CDP), which lends money to local administrations and invests in
projects deemed of national interest, but is less active in the
corporate sector than a sovereign fund.
Meloni also said she was working with economy and finance
minister Giancarlo Giorgetti to increase the share of Italians
who invest in government debt but ruled out a tax cut on
domestic government bonds.
The country, which has the highest debt to GDP ratio in
the eurozone after Greece, should make its debt pile more
sustainable by spurring economic growth, she said.
Meloni also spoke about the EU Stability and Growth
Pact, a set of fiscal rules to limit government borrowing and
safeguard the value of the euro currency.
Talks are underway for a reform of the pact due to large
investment needs in some member states following the pandemic,
and Meloni, who is the leader of far-right Brothers of Italy
party, said austerity measures implemented to rein in public
debt proved useless.
"The new stability pact will have to be growth-oriented,
which does not mean a lessening of the focus on public accounts,
but using resources appropriately and launching appropriate
policies," she said.
