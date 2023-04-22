Advanced search
    PST   IT0003796171

POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A.

(PST)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-04-21 am EDT
9.580 EUR   +1.16%
08:16aItaly needs sovereign wealth fund to lure private savings - Meloni
RE
04/21Poste Italiane : the prospectuses summarizing the main data of the last financial statements of the subsidiaries and affiliated companies have been filed
PU
04/17Poste Italiane S P A : Annual financia report 2022 (file
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Italy needs sovereign wealth fund to lure private savings - Meloni

04/22/2023 | 08:16am EDT
MILAN, April 22 (Reuters) - Italy needs a sovereign wealth fund to funnel its large private savings into the corporate sector and boost the economy, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni was quoted as telling the Milano Finanza newspaper.

"A national sovereign wealth fund, open to private contributions, could be the right instrument to relaunch investments, channelling Italy's enormous savings towards productive ends, for the nation's industrial and technological development," Meloni said in an interview published on Saturday.

Italy already has a state lender, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), which lends money to local administrations and invests in projects deemed of national interest, but is less active in the corporate sector than a sovereign fund.

Meloni also said she was working with economy and finance minister Giancarlo Giorgetti to increase the share of Italians who invest in government debt but ruled out a tax cut on domestic government bonds.

The country, which has the highest debt to GDP ratio in the eurozone after Greece, should make its debt pile more sustainable by spurring economic growth, she said.

Meloni also spoke about the EU Stability and Growth Pact, a set of fiscal rules to limit government borrowing and safeguard the value of the euro currency.

Talks are underway for a reform of the pact due to large investment needs in some member states following the pandemic, and Meloni, who is the leader of far-right Brothers of Italy party, said austerity measures implemented to rein in public debt proved useless.

"The new stability pact will have to be growth-oriented, which does not mean a lessening of the focus on public accounts, but using resources appropriately and launching appropriate policies," she said. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Clelia Oziel)


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 11 759 M 12 909 M 12 909 M
Net income 2022 1 643 M 1 804 M 1 804 M
Net Debt 2022 89 951 M 98 749 M 98 749 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,69x
Yield 2022 6,58%
Capitalization 12 440 M 13 657 M 13 657 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,71x
EV / Sales 2023 8,39x
Nbr of Employees 119 000
Free-Float 34,7%
Chart POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Poste Italiane S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 9,58 €
Average target price 11,73 €
Spread / Average Target 22,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matteo del Fante CEO, Director & General Manager
Camillo Greco Chief Financial Officer
Maria Bianca Farina Chairman
Carlo Longari Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mirko Mischiatti Chief Information Officer & Head-IT
