Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Poste Italiane S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PST   IT0003796171

POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A.

(PST)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  10:49:26 2023-05-04 am EDT
9.146 EUR   -1.49%
10:15aItaly's Poste CEO says firms to use balance sheet in Eurovita rescue
RE
06:02aEuropeans still in the red; wait for ECB
AN
03:38aEuropeans in the red; oil stocks recover
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Italy's Poste CEO says firms to use balance sheet in Eurovita rescue

05/04/2023 | 10:15am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The logo of Poste Italiane is seen in Rome

MILAN (Reuters) -Italian banks and insurers that are being called upon to rescue struggling life group Eurovita will help by using their balance sheet, Poste Italiane's CEO said on Thursday, without elaborating.

Matteo Del Fante said in response to a question during a post-results analyst call that it was reasonable to assume that the Italian post office would help to bear the cost of a Eurovita rescue, which is estimated at around 400 million euros, based on its 20% share of the life insurance market.

The Poste Italiane chief executive said all the main Italian insurers and banks distributing products by Cinven-owned Eurovita were working on a possible solution.

"Everybody would use their balance sheet instead of funding a recapitalisation," he said, adding he could not explain more.

After rapidly expanding following its acquisition by Cinven in 2017, Eurovita ran into trouble when rising interest rates prompted customers to redeem low-yielding life policies to chase higher returns in assets such as government bonds.

Italian authorities have taken over management of Eurovita and are working on brokering a rescue after strong-arming Cinven into pumping 100 million euros of capital into the insurer.

The Bank of Italy's latest Financial Stability Report last week said that redemptions in the life insurance sector amounted to 85% of premiums at the end of March, compared with 53% as of the end of December.

For insurers that rely on banks and financial advisers for their distribution, redemptions totalled 119% of premiums.

(Reporting by Valentina Za; Editing by Gianluca Semeraro and Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2023
All news about POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A.
10:15aItaly's Poste CEO says firms to use balance sheet in Eurovita rescue
RE
06:02aEuropeans still in the red; wait for ECB
AN
03:38aEuropeans in the red; oil stocks recover
AN
01:43aItaly's Poste on track for 2023 goals after strong Q1 sales
RE
01:36aPoste Italiane, revenues and profit increase in first quarter
AN
01:23aPoste Italiane S P A : Q1 2023 Financial Results
PU
01:13aPoste Italiane : Q1 2023 financial results
PU
01:13aPoste Italiane S P A : Presentazione dei Risultati al 31 marzo 2023
PU
05/03Europeans up; UniCredit soars after accounts
AN
05/03Europeans up; Fed and ECB decisions awaited
AN
More news
Analyst Recommendations on POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 12 115 M 13 394 M 13 394 M
Net income 2023 1 773 M 1 960 M 1 960 M
Net Debt 2023 90 335 M 99 873 M 99 873 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,84x
Yield 2023 7,64%
Capitalization 12 056 M 13 329 M 13 329 M
EV / Sales 2023 8,45x
EV / Sales 2024 8,16x
Nbr of Employees 119 949
Free-Float 34,7%
Chart POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Poste Italiane S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 9,28 €
Average target price 11,70 €
Spread / Average Target 26,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matteo del Fante CEO, Director & General Manager
Camillo Greco Chief Financial Officer
Maria Bianca Farina Chairman
Carlo Longari Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mirko Mischiatti Chief Information Officer & Head-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A.1.73%13 329
S.F. HOLDING CO., LTD.-2.27%39 650
ZTO EXPRESS (CAYMAN) INC.1.94%22 134
YTO EXPRESS GROUP CO.,LTD.-13.89%8 615
OSTERREICHISCHE POST AG13.78%2 498
DEPPON LOGISTICS CO.,LTD.-19.44%2 476
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer