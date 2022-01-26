POSTE ITALIANE: 2022 CALENDAR OF CORPORATE EVENTS

Rome, 26 January 2022 - Poste Italiane S.p.A. announces its 2022 financial calendar, indicating when the Group's accounts will be examined by the Board of Directors, as well as the dates of the ad-hoc conference calls presenting the relevant accounting data to the financial community:

22 March 2022: consolidated financial statements of the Poste Italiane Group, Poste Italiane S.p.A. draft financial statements as at 31 December 2021 and proposed appropriation of profits;

23 March 2022: presentation of FY2021 Group Results and "2024 Sustain & Innovate" strategic plan update;

11 May 2022: interim report on operations as at 31 March 2022;

12 May 2022: 1Q22 Group Results presentation;

27 July 2022: half-year financial report as at 30 June 2022;

28 July 2022: 2Q&1H22 Group Results presentation;

9 November 2022: interim report on operations as at 30 September 2022;

10 November 2022: 3Q&9M22 Group Results presentation.

In order to ensure a regular flow of information to the financial community, pursuant to article 82-ter of the Consob Issuers' Regulation Poste Italiane plans to continue to publish throughout 2022, on a voluntary basis, periodic financial information - additional to the annual and half-yearly financial reports - with reference to 31 March and 30 September of each accounting period. More specifically interim consolidated financial reports with content that is substantially in line with that adopted so far, are expected to be approved by the Board of Directors and published within 45 days from the end of the first and third quarter.

The Annual General Meeting called to resolve on the approval of Poste Italiane S.p.A.'s financial statements as at 31 December 2021 and on the appropriation of profits has been scheduled for 27 May 2022, in a single call.

In line with the dividend policy adopted and already disclosed, dividend payments in 2022 are scheduled as follows:

22 June 2022: payment of the balance dividend for 2021, with ex-dividend date of 20 June 2022 and record date (i.e. date of dividend payment eligibility) of 21 June 2022;

23 November 2022: payment of the interim dividend for 2022, with ex-dividend date 21 November 2022 and record date of 22 November 2022.

Any changes to the above information will be promptly disclosed to the market.