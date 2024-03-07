POSTEPAY ACQUIRES A MINORITY STAKE IN N&TS GROUP, A LEADING ITALIAN

SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS FIRM IN THE ELECTRONIC PAYMENTS FIELD

Rome, Milan, 7 March 2024 - PostePay S.p.A. ("PostePay"), a Poste Italiane S.p.A. fully owned subsidiary, has signed an agreement to acquire 20% of N&TS GROUP Networks & Transactional Systems Group S.p.A. ("N&TS GROUP").

Founded in 1995, N&TS GROUP, active in the IT sector, with a specific focus on e-money, is a leading technological partner in the Italian digital payments ecosystem. Thanks to its ability to develop modular and flexible solutions, distinguished by their time to market, N&TS GROUP ensures innovative technology and full compliance with the industry's state of the art standards.

The transaction aims to enhance PostePay's technological capabilities, supporting its expansion strategy in the digital payments market and hybrid ecosystem. The transaction also allows N&TS GROUP to launch a commercial and technological partnership with the aim of strengthening its positioning and broadening its product range.

Poste Italiane is Italy's largest service infrastructure network, providing logistics, financial, insurance, payments, telco and digital services to households, businesses and public administrations. For over 160 years, with 12,800 Post Offices, 120 thousand employees, €581 billion total financial assets, Poste Italiane has been an integral part of Italy's social and productive fabric, unparalleled in terms of size, brand awareness, reach and trust.

PostePay, fully owned subsidiary of Poste Italiane, is the digital services ecosystem of choice in Italy with c.30 million payment cards and c.12 million active digital wallets as of 31 December 2023. Key to Poste Italiane's integrated omnichannel distribution platform, PostePay provides solutions for the daily needs of clients through the integration of payments and telecommunication and energy offer.

N&TS GROUP, With offices located in Milan, Rome, and Cagliari, N&TS GROUP has established a presence across various businesses and financial institutions, where has acquired vision, expertise, and experience necessary to guide and manage the digital payments market's specific requirements. Keeping a steadfast commitment to innovation, N&TS GROUP constantly invests in research and development to provide solutions representing e-money cutting edge in terms of technology and security.

For further information please visit: www.posteitaliane.it