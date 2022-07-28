Poste Italiane S p A : Q2 & H1 2022 Financial Results

POSTE ITALIANE Q2 & H1 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

ROBUST NET PROFIT, UP 44% TO €469M IN Q2-22 HIGHLIGHTING

STRONG EXECUTION OF "24SI PLUS" PLAN

STRONG IMPROVEMENT IN PROFITABILITY WITH Q2-22 EBIT AT €698M

(+62.7% Y/Y)

H1-22 EBIT OF €1.4BN (+32.6% Y/Y), A RECORD IN THE GROUP HISTORY

IMPRESSIVE REVENUE GROWTH OF 5.1% TO €2.9BN IN Q2-22,

SUCCESFULLY NAVIGATING A CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT

SOLID PERFORMANCE IN FINANCIAL SERVICES IN Q2, THANKS TO A

CONTRIBUTION FROM ACTIVE PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND

RECURRING HIGHER NET INTEREST INCOME (NII)

DOUBLE-DIGIT REVENUE GROWTH IN PAYMENTS & MOBILE IN THE QUARTER, RECORDING A GROWTH RATE HIGHER THAN 20% FOR THE THIRD TIME IN THE LAST FOUR QUARTERS

RESILIENT QUARTER REVENUES FOR MAIL, PARCEL & DISTRIBUTION- SOLID CONTRIBUTION FROM COST BASE TRANSFORMATION LEADING TO POSITIVE EBIT

STABLE REVENUES IN THE QUARTER FOR INSURANCE SERVICES WITH

STRONG P&C SUPPORTED BY HIGHER GWP

DIVERSIFIED BUSINESS MODEL AND PROACTIVE COST SAVING INITIATIVES ENSURING SUSTAINABLE REVENUE & EBIT GROWTH

2022 EBIT EXPECTED TO DOUBLE 2016 LEVEL (€1.0BN), WITH A CONSTANT TRACK-RECORD UNDER ANY MACRO SCENARIO

€0.405 PER SHARE PAID IN JUNE 2022 AS THE BALANCE OF THE

DIVIDEND, FOLLOWING THE INTERIM DIVIDEND OF €0.185 EUROS PER SHARE ALREADY PAID IN NOVEMBER 2021 - OVERALL DIVIDEND OF €0.590 PER SHARE FOR 2021

ALL BUSINESSES IN LINE WITH THE STRATEGIC TARGETS SET IN "24SI

PLUS" PLAN