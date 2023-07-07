POSTE ITALIANE
Q2/H1-22 PRELIMINARY RESTATED FINANCIAL RESULTS UNDER IFRS 17
7 JULY 2023
Q2-22 RESTATED FINANCIAL RESULTS UNDER IFRS 17
- m unless otherwise stated
Mail, Parcel &
Payments &
Insurance
Adjustments
Financial Services
and
Total
Distribution
Mobile
Services
eliminations
External revenues
904
250
1,194
423
-
2,771
Intersegment revenues
1,212
69
201
(35)
(1,448)
-
TOTAL REVENUES
2,116
319
1,396
388
(1,448)
2,771
Cost of goods and services
559
95
9
1
(13)
652
Personnel expenses
1,237
7
10
2
(95)
1,162
Depreciation, amortisation and impairments
206
4
0
1
(15)
197
Capitalised costs and expenses
(10)
-
-
-
-
(10)
Other operating costs
29
1
14
0
-
43
Intersegment costs
8
121
1,189
7
(1,325)
-
Total costs
2,030
228
1,223
12
(1,448)
2,044
OPERATING PROFIT/(LOSS)
87
91
173
376
(0)
727
Finance income/(costs)
1
0
(27)
12
0
(15)
Profit/(Loss) before tax
88
91
146
388
(0)
713
Income tax expense
32
26
48
115
-
221
PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
55
66
98
273
(0)
492
Q2-22 REPORTED FINANCIAL RESULTS UNDER IFRS 4
- m unless otherwise stated
Mail, Parcel &
Payments &
Insurance
Adjustments
Financial Services
and
Total
Distribution
Mobile
Services
eliminations
External revenues
904
250
1,194
544
2,892
Intersegment revenues
1,212
69
201
1
(1,484)
-
TOTAL REVENUES
2,116
319
1,396
544
(1,484)
2,892
Cost of goods and services
559
95
9
19
683
Personnel expenses
1,237
7
10
9
1,263
Depreciation, amortisation and impairments
206
4
0
1
(1)
212
Capitalised costs and expenses
(10)
-
-
-
(10)
Other operating costs
29
1
14
3
46
Intersegment costs
8
121
1,189
165
(1,483)
-
Total costs
2,030
228
1,223
197
(1,484)
2,194
OPERATING PROFIT/(LOSS)
87
91
173
347
698
Finance income/(costs)
1
0
(27)
12
(15)
Profit/(Loss) before tax
88
91
146
359
683
Income tax expense
32
26
48
108
214
PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
55
66
98
251
469
H1-22 RESTATED FINANCIAL RESULTS UNDER IFRS 17
- m unless otherwise stated
Mail, Parcel &
Payments &
Insurance
Adjustments
Financial Services
and
Total
Distribution
Mobile
Services
eliminations
External revenues
1,805
482
2,505
796
-
5,588
Intersegment revenues
2,481
136
398
(73)
(2,942)
-
TOTAL REVENUES
4,286
618
2,903
723
(2,942)
5,588
Cost of goods and services
1,132
185
17
3
(26)
1,312
Personnel expenses
2,537
14
21
3
(189)
2,386
Depreciation, amortisation and impairments
397
7
0
3
(31)
376
Capitalised costs and expenses
(18)
-
-
-
-
(18)
Other operating costs
74
9
32
-
-
115
Intersegment costs
22
233
2,429
13
(2,696)
-
Total costs
4,144
449
2,499
22
(2,942)
4,171
OPERATING PROFIT/(LOSS)
142
169
404
701
(0)
1,417
Finance income/(costs)
4
(0)
(22)
23
0
4
Profit/(Loss) before tax
146
169
382
724
(0)
1,421
Income tax expense
59
48
113
215
-
436
PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
87
121
269
508
(0)
985
H1-22 REPORTED FINANCIAL RESULTS UNDER IFRS 4
- m unless otherwise stated
Mail, Parcel &
Payments &
Insurance
Adjustments
Financial Services
and
Total
Distribution
Mobile
Services
eliminations
External revenues
1,805
482
2,505
1,073
-
5,865
Intersegment revenues
2,481
136
398
1
(3,016)
-
TOTAL REVENUES
4,286
618
2,903
1,074
(3,016)
5,865
Cost of goods and services
1,132
185
17
40
-
1,375
Personnel expenses
2,537
14
21
18
-
2,590
Depreciation, amortisation and impairments
397
7
0
3
(1)
406
Capitalised costs and expenses
(18)
-
-
-
-
(18)
Other operating costs
74
9
32
6
-
121
Intersegment costs
22
233
2,429
332
(3,016)
-
Total costs
4,144
449
2,499
399
(3,016)
4,473
OPERATING PROFIT/(LOSS)
142
169
404
676
-
1,392
Finance income/(costs)
4
(0)
(22)
23
-
4
Profit/(Loss) before tax
146
169
382
699
-
1,396
Income tax expense
59
48
113
211
-
432
PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
87
121
269
487
-
964
