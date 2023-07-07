POSTE ITALIANE

Q2/H1-22 PRELIMINARY RESTATED FINANCIAL RESULTS UNDER IFRS 17

7 JULY 2023

Q2-22 RESTATED FINANCIAL RESULTS UNDER IFRS 17

  • m unless otherwise stated

Mail, Parcel &

Payments &

Insurance

Adjustments

Financial Services

and

Total

Distribution

Mobile

Services

eliminations

External revenues

904

250

1,194

423

-

2,771

Intersegment revenues

1,212

69

201

(35)

(1,448)

-

TOTAL REVENUES

2,116

319

1,396

388

(1,448)

2,771

Cost of goods and services

559

95

9

1

(13)

652

Personnel expenses

1,237

7

10

2

(95)

1,162

Depreciation, amortisation and impairments

206

4

0

1

(15)

197

Capitalised costs and expenses

(10)

-

-

-

-

(10)

Other operating costs

29

1

14

0

-

43

Intersegment costs

8

121

1,189

7

(1,325)

-

Total costs

2,030

228

1,223

12

(1,448)

2,044

OPERATING PROFIT/(LOSS)

87

91

173

376

(0)

727

Finance income/(costs)

1

0

(27)

12

0

(15)

Profit/(Loss) before tax

88

91

146

388

(0)

713

Income tax expense

32

26

48

115

-

221

PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

55

66

98

273

(0)

492

2

Q2-22 REPORTED FINANCIAL RESULTS UNDER IFRS 4

Mail, Parcel &

Payments &

Insurance

Adjustments

Financial Services

and

Total

Distribution

Mobile

Services

eliminations

External revenues

904

250

1,194

544

2,892

Intersegment revenues

1,212

69

201

1

(1,484)

-

TOTAL REVENUES

2,116

319

1,396

544

(1,484)

2,892

Cost of goods and services

559

95

9

19

683

Personnel expenses

1,237

7

10

9

1,263

Depreciation, amortisation and impairments

206

4

0

1

(1)

212

Capitalised costs and expenses

(10)

-

-

-

(10)

Other operating costs

29

1

14

3

46

Intersegment costs

8

121

1,189

165

(1,483)

-

Total costs

2,030

228

1,223

197

(1,484)

2,194

OPERATING PROFIT/(LOSS)

87

91

173

347

698

Finance income/(costs)

1

0

(27)

12

(15)

Profit/(Loss) before tax

88

91

146

359

683

Income tax expense

32

26

48

108

214

PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

55

66

98

251

469

3

H1-22 RESTATED FINANCIAL RESULTS UNDER IFRS 17

Mail, Parcel &

Payments &

Insurance

Adjustments

Financial Services

and

Total

Distribution

Mobile

Services

eliminations

External revenues

1,805

482

2,505

796

-

5,588

Intersegment revenues

2,481

136

398

(73)

(2,942)

-

TOTAL REVENUES

4,286

618

2,903

723

(2,942)

5,588

Cost of goods and services

1,132

185

17

3

(26)

1,312

Personnel expenses

2,537

14

21

3

(189)

2,386

Depreciation, amortisation and impairments

397

7

0

3

(31)

376

Capitalised costs and expenses

(18)

-

-

-

-

(18)

Other operating costs

74

9

32

-

-

115

Intersegment costs

22

233

2,429

13

(2,696)

-

Total costs

4,144

449

2,499

22

(2,942)

4,171

OPERATING PROFIT/(LOSS)

142

169

404

701

(0)

1,417

Finance income/(costs)

4

(0)

(22)

23

0

4

Profit/(Loss) before tax

146

169

382

724

(0)

1,421

Income tax expense

59

48

113

215

-

436

PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

87

121

269

508

(0)

985

4

H1-22 REPORTED FINANCIAL RESULTS UNDER IFRS 4

Mail, Parcel &

Payments &

Insurance

Adjustments

Financial Services

and

Total

Distribution

Mobile

Services

eliminations

External revenues

1,805

482

2,505

1,073

-

5,865

Intersegment revenues

2,481

136

398

1

(3,016)

-

TOTAL REVENUES

4,286

618

2,903

1,074

(3,016)

5,865

Cost of goods and services

1,132

185

17

40

-

1,375

Personnel expenses

2,537

14

21

18

-

2,590

Depreciation, amortisation and impairments

397

7

0

3

(1)

406

Capitalised costs and expenses

(18)

-

-

-

-

(18)

Other operating costs

74

9

32

6

-

121

Intersegment costs

22

233

2,429

332

(3,016)

-

Total costs

4,144

449

2,499

399

(3,016)

4,473

OPERATING PROFIT/(LOSS)

142

169

404

676

-

1,392

Finance income/(costs)

4

(0)

(22)

23

-

4

Profit/(Loss) before tax

146

169

382

699

-

1,396

Income tax expense

59

48

113

211

-

432

PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

87

121

269

487

-

964

5

