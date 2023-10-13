POSTE ITALIANE

Q3/9M-22 PRELIMINARY RESTATED FINANCIAL RESULTS UNDER IFRS 17

13 OCTOBER 2023

Q3-22 RESTATED FINANCIAL RESULTS UNDER IFRS 17

€ m unless

otherwise

Adjustments

stated

Mail, Parcel &

Payments &

Insurance

Financial Services

and

Total

Distribution

Mobile

Services

eliminations

External revenues

843

297

1,240

348

2,728

Intersegment revenues

1,194

65

205

(36)

(1,427)

TOTAL REVENUES

2,037

362

1,445

312

(1,427)

2,728

Cost of goods and services

562

117

10

1

(13)

676

Personnel expenses

1,227

8

10

2

(91)

1,156

Depreciation, amortisation and impairments

202

5

0

0

(15)

193

Capitalised costs and expenses

(10)

(0)

-

-

(10)

Other operating costs

36

11

7

1

55

Intersegment costs

7

120

1,173

9

(1,308)

Total costs

2,024

261

1,200

13

(1,427)

2,071

OPERATING PROFIT/(LOSS)

13

101

244

299

657

Finance income/(costs)

(6)

(0)

(0)

13

7

Profit/(Loss) before tax

7

100

244

312

663

Income tax expense

9

29

67

105

210

PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

(2)

72

178

207

454

2

Q3-22 REPORTED FINANCIAL RESULTS UNDER IFRS 4

  • m unless otherwise stated

Mail, Parcel &

Payments &

Insurance

Adjustments

Financial Services

and

Total

Distribution

Mobile

Services

eliminations

External revenues

843

297

1,240

500

2,880

Intersegment revenues

1,194

65

205

1

(1,464)

-

TOTAL REVENUES

2,037

362

1,445

501

(1,464)

2,880

Cost of goods and services

562

117

10

19

708

Personnel expenses

1,227

8

10

9

1,254

Depreciation, amortisation and impairments

202

5

0

0

(0)

207

Capitalised costs and expenses

(10)

(0)

-

-

(10)

Other operating costs

36

11

7

4

58

Intersegment costs

7

120

1,173

164

(1,464)

-

Total costs

2,024

261

1,200

196

(1,464)

2,218

OPERATING PROFIT/(LOSS)

13

101

244

305

663

Finance income/(costs)

(6)

(0)

(0)

13

7

Profit/(Loss) before tax

7

100

244

318

670

Income tax expense

9

29

67

104

209

PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

(2)

72

178

214

461

3

9M-22 RESTATED FINANCIAL RESULTS UNDER IFRS 17

€ m unless

otherwise

Adjustments

stated

Mail, Parcel &

Payments &

Insurance

Financial Services

and

Total

Distribution

Mobile

Services

eliminations

External revenues

2,648

779

3,745

1,144

8,315

Intersegment revenues

3,675

201

602

(109)

(4,370)

TOTAL REVENUES

6,323

980

4,348

1,034

(4,370)

8,315

Cost of goods and services

1,694

302

27

4

(40)

1,988

Personnel expenses

3,763

22

31

5

(280)

3,542

Depreciation, amortisation and impairments

599

12

1

3

(46)

569

Capitalised costs and expenses

(28)

(0)

-

-

(28)

Other operating costs

110

20

39

1

171

Intersegment costs

29

352

3,601

21

(4,004)

-

Total costs

6,168

710

3,699

35

(4,370)

6,242

OPERATING PROFIT/(LOSS)

155

270

649

1,000

2,073

Finance income/(costs)

(2)

(0)

(22)

36

(0)

11

Profit/(Loss) before tax

153

270

626

1,036

2,085

Income tax expense

68

77

180

320

646

PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

85

192

447

715

1,439

4

9M-22 REPORTED FINANCIAL RESULTS UNDER IFRS 4

€ m unless

otherwise

Adjustments

stated

Mail, Parcel &

Payments &

Insurance

Financial Services

and

Total

Distribution

Mobile

Services

eliminations

External revenues

2,648

779

3,745

1,573

8,745

Intersegment revenues

3,675

201

602

2

(4,481)

TOTAL REVENUES

6,323

980

4,348

1,575

(4,481)

8,745

Cost of goods and services

1,694

302

27

60

-

2,083

Personnel expenses

3,763

22

31

27

-

3,844

Depreciation, amortisation and impairments

599

12

1

3

(1)

614

Capitalised costs and expenses

(28)

(0)

-

-

(28)

Other operating costs

110

20

39

10

179

Intersegment costs

29

352

3,601

496

(4,480)

-

Total costs

6,168

710

3,699

595

(4,481)

6,691

OPERATING PROFIT/(LOSS)

155

270

649

980

2,054

Finance income/(costs)

(2)

(0)

(22)

36

11

Profit/(Loss) before tax

153

270

626

1,017

2,066

Income tax expense

68

77

180

315

641

PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD

85

192

447

701

1,425

5

