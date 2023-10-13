Poste Italiane S.p.A. specializes in postal services. The group also offers financial services. Net sales break down by activity as follows: - financial services (41.5%); - postal services (30.7%): collection, sorting, transport and delivery of letters and parcels. Moreover, Poste Italiane S.p.A. provides logistics services; - insurance services (18.1%); - payment management, e-money services and mobile and fixed-line telephony (9.7%).