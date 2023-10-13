POSTE ITALIANE
Q3/9M-22 PRELIMINARY RESTATED FINANCIAL RESULTS UNDER IFRS 17
13 OCTOBER 2023
Q3-22 RESTATED FINANCIAL RESULTS UNDER IFRS 17
€ m unless
otherwise
Adjustments
stated
Mail, Parcel &
Payments &
Insurance
Financial Services
and
Total
Distribution
Mobile
Services
eliminations
External revenues
843
297
1,240
348
2,728
Intersegment revenues
1,194
65
205
(36)
(1,427)
TOTAL REVENUES
2,037
362
1,445
312
(1,427)
2,728
Cost of goods and services
562
117
10
1
(13)
676
Personnel expenses
1,227
8
10
2
(91)
1,156
Depreciation, amortisation and impairments
202
5
0
0
(15)
193
Capitalised costs and expenses
(10)
(0)
-
-
(10)
Other operating costs
36
11
7
1
55
Intersegment costs
7
120
1,173
9
(1,308)
Total costs
2,024
261
1,200
13
(1,427)
2,071
OPERATING PROFIT/(LOSS)
13
101
244
299
657
Finance income/(costs)
(6)
(0)
(0)
13
7
Profit/(Loss) before tax
7
100
244
312
663
Income tax expense
9
29
67
105
210
PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
(2)
72
178
207
454
2
Q3-22 REPORTED FINANCIAL RESULTS UNDER IFRS 4
- m unless otherwise stated
Mail, Parcel &
Payments &
Insurance
Adjustments
Financial Services
and
Total
Distribution
Mobile
Services
eliminations
External revenues
843
297
1,240
500
2,880
Intersegment revenues
1,194
65
205
1
(1,464)
-
TOTAL REVENUES
2,037
362
1,445
501
(1,464)
2,880
Cost of goods and services
562
117
10
19
708
Personnel expenses
1,227
8
10
9
1,254
Depreciation, amortisation and impairments
202
5
0
0
(0)
207
Capitalised costs and expenses
(10)
(0)
-
-
(10)
Other operating costs
36
11
7
4
58
Intersegment costs
7
120
1,173
164
(1,464)
-
Total costs
2,024
261
1,200
196
(1,464)
2,218
OPERATING PROFIT/(LOSS)
13
101
244
305
663
Finance income/(costs)
(6)
(0)
(0)
13
7
Profit/(Loss) before tax
7
100
244
318
670
Income tax expense
9
29
67
104
209
PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
(2)
72
178
214
461
3
9M-22 RESTATED FINANCIAL RESULTS UNDER IFRS 17
€ m unless
otherwise
Adjustments
stated
Mail, Parcel &
Payments &
Insurance
Financial Services
and
Total
Distribution
Mobile
Services
eliminations
External revenues
2,648
779
3,745
1,144
8,315
Intersegment revenues
3,675
201
602
(109)
(4,370)
TOTAL REVENUES
6,323
980
4,348
1,034
(4,370)
8,315
Cost of goods and services
1,694
302
27
4
(40)
1,988
Personnel expenses
3,763
22
31
5
(280)
3,542
Depreciation, amortisation and impairments
599
12
1
3
(46)
569
Capitalised costs and expenses
(28)
(0)
-
-
(28)
Other operating costs
110
20
39
1
171
Intersegment costs
29
352
3,601
21
(4,004)
-
Total costs
6,168
710
3,699
35
(4,370)
6,242
OPERATING PROFIT/(LOSS)
155
270
649
1,000
2,073
Finance income/(costs)
(2)
(0)
(22)
36
(0)
11
Profit/(Loss) before tax
153
270
626
1,036
2,085
Income tax expense
68
77
180
320
646
PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
85
192
447
715
1,439
4
9M-22 REPORTED FINANCIAL RESULTS UNDER IFRS 4
€ m unless
otherwise
Adjustments
stated
Mail, Parcel &
Payments &
Insurance
Financial Services
and
Total
Distribution
Mobile
Services
eliminations
External revenues
2,648
779
3,745
1,573
8,745
Intersegment revenues
3,675
201
602
2
(4,481)
TOTAL REVENUES
6,323
980
4,348
1,575
(4,481)
8,745
Cost of goods and services
1,694
302
27
60
-
2,083
Personnel expenses
3,763
22
31
27
-
3,844
Depreciation, amortisation and impairments
599
12
1
3
(1)
614
Capitalised costs and expenses
(28)
(0)
-
-
(28)
Other operating costs
110
20
39
10
179
Intersegment costs
29
352
3,601
496
(4,480)
-
Total costs
6,168
710
3,699
595
(4,481)
6,691
OPERATING PROFIT/(LOSS)
155
270
649
980
2,054
Finance income/(costs)
(2)
(0)
(22)
36
11
Profit/(Loss) before tax
153
270
626
1,017
2,066
Income tax expense
68
77
180
315
641
PROFIT FOR THE PERIOD
85
192
447
701
1,425
5
