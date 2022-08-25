Poste Italiane S p A : VOLUNTARY TENDER OFFERS ON ALL OF THE SHARES AND WARRANTS OF SOURCESENSE S.P.A. LAUNCHED BY POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION, INCLUDING UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA AND JAPAN.

VOLUNTARY TENDER OFFERS ON ALL OF THE SHARES AND WARRANTS OF SOURCESENSE S.P.A.

LAUNCHED BY POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A.

* * *

PRESS RELEASE - Approval by Consob of the offer document concerning the voluntary and total public tender offers on all the shares and all the warrants issued by Sourcesense S.p.A., launched by Poste Italiane S.p.A.

The acceptance period will start on September 12 2022 and close at October 14 2022 (first and last days included), unless otherwise extended.

Rome, August, 25, 2022 - With reference to the offer document (the "Offer Document") filed on July 14, 2022, with Consob and concerning the cash voluntary and total public tender offers (the "Offers"), in accordance with Articles 102 and 106, paragraph 4, of Legislative Decree no. 58 of February 24, 1998, as subsequently amended and supplemented (the "CFA"), launched by Poste Italiane S.p.A. (the "Offeror" or "Poste"), respectively, on all the shares and all the warrants issued by Sourcesense S.p.A. (the "Issuer" or "Sourcesense") and listed on the multilateral trading system Euronext Growth Milan ("EGM"), organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., following the announcements of suspension of the review period and restart of the review period, published, pursuant to Article 38, paragraph 1, of the Regulation adopted by Consob, with resolution no. 11971 of May 14, 1999, as subsequently amended and supplemented (the "Issuers' Regulation"), respectively, on July 22, 2022, and August 5, 2022, today Consob, with resolution no. 22432 of August 25, 2022, approved, pursuant to Article 102, paragraph 4, of the CFA, the Offer Document.

Acceptance period

The acceptance period, agreed with Consob, pursuant to Article 40, paragraph 2, of the Issuers' Regulation, will start at 8:30 AM (Italian time) of September 12, 2022, and close at 5:30 PM (Italian time) of October 14, 2022, (first and last days included), unless otherwise extended.

Therefore, October 14, 2022, will be the closing date of the acceptance period of the Offers, unless extensions in compliance with applicable law, and the payment date of the Shares and the Warrants tendered to the Offers will be the fifth stock market trading day following the closing of the acceptance period, i.e. October 21, 2022 (the "Payment Date").

It should be noted that the terms of the Offer on the Shares may be reopened for 5 stock market trading days (and precisely, unless otherwise extended, for the sessions of October 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28 2022), if, in occasion of the publication of the notice on the final results of the Offers that will be published pursuant to Article 41, paragraph 6, of the Issuers' Regulation, the Offeror announces to waive the Shares Threshold Condition (as defined in the Offer Document) following the missed occurrence of the same and only if the adherences to the Offer on the Shares are less than 90% (the "Reopening of the Terms"). The regulation on the Reopening of the Terms does not extend to the Offer on the Warrants, except in the case of its voluntary application.

Consideration