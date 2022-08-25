Poste Italiane S p A : VOLUNTARY TENDER OFFERS ON ALL OF THE SHARES AND WARRANTS OF SOURCESENSE S.P.A. LAUNCHED BY POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A.
08/25/2022 | 01:38pm EDT
VOLUNTARY TENDER OFFERS ON ALL OF THE SHARES AND WARRANTS OF SOURCESENSE S.P.A.
LAUNCHED BY POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A.
PRESS RELEASE - Approval by Consob of the offer document concerning the voluntary and total public tender offers on all the shares and all the warrants issued by Sourcesense S.p.A., launched by Poste Italiane S.p.A.
The acceptance period will start on September 12 2022 and close at October 14 2022 (first and last days included), unless otherwise extended.
Rome, August, 25, 2022 - With reference to the offer document (the "Offer Document") filed on July 14, 2022, with Consob and concerning the cash voluntary and total public tender offers (the "Offers"), in accordance with Articles 102 and 106, paragraph 4, of Legislative Decree no. 58 of February 24, 1998, as subsequently amended and supplemented (the "CFA"), launched by Poste Italiane S.p.A. (the "Offeror" or "Poste"), respectively, on all the shares and all the warrants issued by Sourcesense S.p.A. (the "Issuer" or "Sourcesense") and listed on the multilateral trading system Euronext Growth Milan ("EGM"), organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., following the announcements of suspension of the review period and restart of the review period, published, pursuant to Article 38, paragraph 1, of the Regulation adopted by Consob, with resolution no. 11971 of May 14, 1999, as subsequently amended and supplemented (the "Issuers' Regulation"), respectively, on July 22, 2022, and August 5, 2022, today Consob, with resolution no. 22432 of August 25, 2022, approved, pursuant to Article 102, paragraph 4, of the CFA, the Offer Document.
Acceptance period
The acceptance period, agreed with Consob, pursuant to Article 40, paragraph 2, of the Issuers' Regulation, will start at 8:30 AM (Italian time) of September 12, 2022, and close at 5:30 PM (Italian time) of October 14, 2022, (first and last days included), unless otherwise extended.
Therefore, October 14, 2022, will be the closing date of the acceptance period of the Offers, unless extensions in compliance with applicable law, and the payment date of the Shares and the Warrants tendered to the Offers will be the fifth stock market trading day following the closing of the acceptance period, i.e. October 21, 2022 (the "Payment Date").
It should be noted that the terms of the Offer on the Shares may be reopened for 5 stock market trading days (and precisely, unless otherwise extended, for the sessions of October 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28 2022), if, in occasion of the publication of the notice on the final results of the Offers that will be published pursuant to Article 41, paragraph 6, of the Issuers' Regulation, the Offeror announces to waive the Shares Threshold Condition (as defined in the Offer Document) following the missed occurrence of the same and only if the adherences to the Offer on the Shares are less than 90% (the "Reopening of the Terms"). The regulation on the Reopening of the Terms does not extend to the Offer on the Warrants, except in the case of its voluntary application.
Consideration
The Offeror will pay a consideration equal to Euro 4.20 for each share tendered to the Offer on the Shares and a consideration equal to Euro 0.78 for each Warrant tendered to the Offer on the Warrants.
The Offer Document will be filed with Consob and will be made available to the public for consultation at:
the registered office of the Offeror in Rome, Viale Europa, n. 190;
the registered office of the Issuer in Rome, Via del Poggio Laurentino, n. 9;
the registered office of the intermediary appointed to coordinate the collection of acceptances, Equita SIM S.p.A., in Milan, Via Turati, n. 9;
the registered offices of the appointed intermediaries EQUITA SIM S.p.A., BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.p.A. e BNP Paribas Securities Services - Succursale di Milano.
Poste will announce the availability of the Offer Document to the public by issuing an appropriate press release.
Pending the publication of the Offer Document, for anything not expressly indicated, please refer to the notice pursuant to Article 102, paragraph 1, of the CFA, and Article 37 of the Issuers' Regulation made available on June 24, 2022, published on the Offeror's website at www.posteitaliane.it, which sets out the legal assumptions and essential elements of the Offers.
For further information:
POSTE ITALIANE
Investor Relations
Media Relations
Tel. +39 06 5958 4716
Tel. +39 06 5958 2097
Mail:investor.relations@posteitaliane.it
Mail:ufficiostampa@posteitaliane.it
