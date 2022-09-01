Poste Italiane S p A : VOLUNTARY TENDER OFFERS ON ALL OF THE SHARES AND WARRANTS OF SOURCESENSE S.P.A. LAUNCHED BY POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION, INCLUDING UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA AND JAPAN. VOLUNTARY TENDER OFFERS ON ALL OF THE SHARES AND WARRANTS OF SOURCESENSE S.P.A. LAUNCHED BY POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A. * * * PRESS RELEASE - Announcement of publication of the offer document pursuant to Article 38, paragraph 2, of the Regulation adopted by Consob, with resolution no. 11971 of May 14, 1999, as subsequently amended and supplemented (the "Issuers' Regulation"). Rome, September 1st, 2022 - Poste Italiane S.p.A. (the "Offeror" or "Poste") announces - pursuant to Article 38, paragraph 2, of the Issuers' Regulation - to have published, as of today, the offer document (the "Offer Document"), as approved by Consob with resolution no. 22432 of August 25, 2022, concerning the cash voluntary and total public tender offers (the "Offers"), in accordance with Articles 102 and 106, paragraph 4, of Legislative Decree no. 58 of February 24, 1998, as subsequently amended and supplemented (the "CFA"), launched by Poste, respectively, on all the shares and all the warrants issued by Sourcesense S.p.A. (the "Issuer" or "Sourcesense") and listed on the multilateral trading system Euronext Growth Milan ("EGM"), organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. * * * The Offer Document has been filed with Consob and has been made available to the public for consultation at: the registered office of the Offeror in Rome, Viale Europa, n. 190; the registered office of the Issuer in Rome, Via del Poggio Laurentino, n. 9; the registered office of the intermediary appointed to coordinate the collection of acceptances, Equita SIM S.p.A., in Milan, Via Turati, n. 9; the registered offices of the appointed intermediaries EQUITA SIM S.p.A., BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.p.A. e BNP Paribas Securities Services - Succursale di Milano. the website of the Offeror www.posteitaliane.it; the website of the Issuer www.sourcesense.com; the website of the global information agent of the Offers, Morrow Sodali S.p.A., www.morrowsodali- transactions.com. The announcement of the issuer, drafted pursuant to the combined provisions of Article 103, paragraphs 3 and 3-bis, of the CFA and Articles 39 and 39-bis of the Issuers' Regulation, approved by the Board of Directors of the Issuer during the meeting of August, 23rd, 2022, and related annexes, are attached to the Offer Document. The acceptance period, agreed with Consob, pursuant to Article 40, paragraph 2, of the Issuers' Regulation, will start at 8:30 AM (Italian time) of September 12, 2022, and close at 5:30 PM (Italian time) of October 14,

2022, (first and last days included), unless otherwise extended. It should be noted that the terms of the Offer on the Shares may be reopened for 5 stock market trading days (and precisely, unless otherwise extended, for the sessions of October 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28, 2022), if, in occasion of the publication of the notice on the final results of the Offers that will be published pursuant to Article 41, paragraph 6, of the Issuers' Regulation, the Offeror announces to waive the Shares Threshold Condition (as defined in the Offer Document) following the missed occurrence of the same and only if the adherences to the Offer on the Shares are less than 90% (the "Reopening of the Terms"). The regulation on the Reopening of the Terms does not extend to the Offer on the Warrants, except in the case of its voluntary application. The Offeror will pay a consideration equal to Euro 4.20 for each share tendered to the Offer on the Shares and a consideration equal to Euro 0.78 for each Warrant tendered to the Offer on the Warrants. For any detailed information on the Offers, the markets on which the Offers are promoted, as well as on the conditions to adhere to the Offers, please refer to the Offer Document. * * * For further information: POSTE ITALIANE Investor Relations Media Relations Tel. +39 06 5958 4716 Tel. +39 06 5958 2097 Mail: investor.relations@posteitaliane.it Mail: ufficiostampa@posteitaliane.it * * * NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN ANY COUNTRY WHERE THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION OF THIS NOTICE MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION TO THE LAWS OR REGULATIONS APPLICABLE IN SUCH JURISDICTION (INCLUDING UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA AND JAPAN). The public global voluntary tender Offer described in this press release will be promoted by Poste Italiane over all ordinary shares and warrant of Sourcesense. This press release does not constitute an offer to buy or sell Sourcesence's shares and warrant. Before the beginning of the Offer Period, as required by applicable regulations, the Offeror will publish the Offer Document which Sourcesence's shareholders and warrant holders shall carefully examine. The Offers will be promoted exclusively in Italy and will be addressed on equal terms to all shareholders warrant holders of Sourcesence. The Offers will be promoted in Italy as Sourcesence's shares and warrant are listed on Euronext Growth Milan organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., except for what is indicated below, is subject to the obligations and procedural requirements provided for by Italian law. The Offers are not and will not be made in United States of America, Canada, Japan, Australia and any other jurisdictions where making the Offer would not be allowed without the approval by competent authorities without other requirements to be complied with by the Offeror (such jurisdictions, including United States