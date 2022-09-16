Poste Italiane S p A : VOLUNTARY TENDER OFFERS ON ALL OF THE SHARES AND WARRANTS OF SOURCESENSE S.P.A. LAUNCHED BY POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A.

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION, INCLUDING UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA AND JAPAN. VOLUNTARY TENDER OFFERS ON ALL OF THE SHARES AND WARRANTS OF SOURCESENSE S.P.A. LAUNCHED BY POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A. Press Release pursuant to Article 41, paragraph 2, let. d) of the Regulation adopted by Consob, with resolution no. 11971 of May 14, 1999, as subsequently amended and supplemented (the "Issuers' Regulation") Rome, September 16th, 2022 - With reference to the cash voluntary and total public tender offers (the "Offers"), in accordance with Articles 102 and 106, paragraph 4, of Legislative Decree no. 58 of February 24, 1998, as subsequently amended and supplemented (the "CFA"), launched by Poste Italiane S.p.A. (the "Offeror" or "Poste"), on, respectively, all the Shares (the "Offer on Shares") and all the Warrants (the "Offer on Shares") issued by Sourcesense S.p.A. ("Sourcesense") and listed on the multilateral trading system Euronext Growth Milan, organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., Poste announces - pursuant to Article 41, paragraph 2, let. d) of the Issuers' Regulation - that from September 12th, 2022 to September 16th, 2022 (included) (i) no. 3,120,953 Shares and (ii) 3,262,800 Warrants have been tendered, respectively, to the Offer on Shares and to the Offer on Warrants. All terms not defined in this press release shall have the same meaning given to them in the offer document, approved by Consob resolution no. 22432 of August 25th, 2022 and published on September 1st, 2022 (the "Offer Document"). No. of financial instruments subject to the Offer on maximum no. 5,939,611 Shares of the Issuer, as well Shares as maximum no. 1,216,026 Conversion Shares (deriving from the exercise of the Warrants during the Warrant Exercise Period, if any) and maximum no. 207,841 Stock Shares (deriving from the exercise of the options of the Stock Option Plan during the Stock Option Exercise Period). No. of financial instruments subject to the Offer on no. 5,558,352 Warrants. The number of Warrants Warrants subject to the Offer on Warrants may be reduced if during the Warrant Exercise Period the holders of Warrants exercise the same Warrants and the Conversion Shares are issued. No. of financial instruments tendered to the Offer no. 3,120,953 Shares on Shares from September 12th, 2022 to September 16th, 2022 No. of financial instruments tendered to the Offer no. 3,262,800 Warrants on Warrants from September 12th, 2022 to September 16th, 2022 No. of financial instruments tendered to the Offer no. 52.54% Shares on Shares from September 12th, 2022 to the date of this press release No. of financial instruments tendered to the Offer no. 58.70% Warrants on Warrants from September 12th, 2022 to the date of this press release Percentage of the outstanding financial instruments 36.78% subject to the Offer on Shares as of the date of this

press release Percentage of the outstanding financial instruments 41.09% subject to the Offer on Warrants as of the date of this press release Percentage of the Shares on the basis of the entire 66.78% outstanding share capital as of the date of this press release1 Percentage of the outstanding Warrants as of the 71.09% date of this press release2 It should be noted that the acceptance period of the Offers started at 8:30 AM (Italian time) of September 12th, 2022, and will close at 5:30 PM (Italian time) of October 14th, 2022, first and last days included, (unless otherwise extended in accordance with the laws). The payment of the considerations of the Offers will be on October 21st, 2022 (unless otherwise extended in accordance with the laws). It should be noted that the terms of the Offer on the Shares may be reopened for 5 stock market trading days (and precisely, unless otherwise extended, for the sessions of October 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28, 2022), if, in occasion of the publication of the notice on the final results of the Offers that will be published pursuant to Article 41, paragraph 6, of the Issuers' Regulation, the Offeror announces to waive the Shares Threshold Condition (as defined in the Offer Document) following the missed occurrence of the same and only if the adherences to the Offer on the Shares are less than 90% (the "Reopening of the Terms"). The regulation on the Reopening of the Terms does not extend to the Offer on the Warrants, except in the case of its voluntary application in accordance with the provisions of the Offer Document. For any detailed information on the Offers, please refer to the Offer Document, made available to the public for consultation at: the registered office of the Offeror in Rome, Viale Europa, n. 190; the registered office of the Issuer in Rome, Via del Poggio Laurentino, n. 9; the registered office of the intermediary appointed to coordinate the collection of acceptances, Equita SIM S.p.A., in Milan, Via Turati, n. 9; the registered offices of the appointed intermediaries EQUITA SIM S.p.A., BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.p.A. e BNP Paribas Securities Services - Succursale di Milano ; the website of the Offeror www.posteitaliane.it; the website of the Issuer www.sourcesense.com; the website of the global information agent of the Offers, Morrow Sodali S.p.A., www.morrowsodali- transactions.com . * * * For further information: POSTE ITALIANE Investor Relations Media Relations This percentage includes the Shares held by the Current Shareholders and subject to the Non-Tender Commitments. This percentage includes the Warrants held by the Current Shareholders and subject to the Non-Tender Commitments.

Tel. +39 06 5958 4716 Tel. +39 06 5958 2097 Mail: investor.relations@posteitaliane.it Mail: ufficiostampa@posteitaliane.it