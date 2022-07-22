Poste Italiane S p A : Voluntary tender offers on all of the shares and Warrants of Sourcesense S.p.A. launched by Poste Italiane S.p.A.

Before the beginning of the Offer Period, as required by applicable regulations, the Offeror will publish the Offer Document which sourcesence's shareholders and warrant holders shall carefully examine.

The public global voluntary tender Offer described in this Notice will be promoted by Poste Italiane over all ordinary shares and warrant of Sourcesense S.p.A..

Rome, 22 July 2022 - With reference to the offer document (the "Offer Document") filed on 14 July 2022 with CONSOB and concerning the cash voluntary and total public tender offers (the "Offers"), in accordance with articles 102 and 106, paragraph 4, of Legislative Decree n. 58 of 24 February 1998, as subsequently amended and supplemented (the "CFA"), respectively, on all the shares and all the warrants, issued by Sourcense S.p.A., launched by Poste Italiane S.p.A. (the "Offeror"), the Offeror informs that today CONSOB requested the Offeror to provide additional information under Article 102, paragraph 4 of the CFA, and communicated the suspension of the term for the approval of the Offer Document until such additional information is provided and, in any event, for a period not exceeding 15 days from 22 July 2022.

Press release - Announcement of suspension of the review period pursuant to Article 38, paragraph 1, of the Regulation adopted by CONSOB, with resolution no. 11971 of May 14, 1999, as subsequently amended and supplemented

The Offers will be promoted exclusively in Italy and will be addressed on equal terms to all shareholders warrant holders of Sourcesence. The Offers will be promoted in Italy as Sourcesence's shares and warrant are listed on Euronext Growth Milan organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., except for what is indicated below, is subject to the obligations and procedural requirements provided for by Italian law.

