  Homepage
  Equities
  Italy
  Borsa Italiana
  Poste Italiane S.p.A.
  News
  Summary
    PST   IT0003796171

POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A.

(PST)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:51 2022-07-22 pm EDT
8.053 EUR   +0.81%
07/14POSTE ITALIANE S P A : Voluntary tender offers on all of the shares and Warrants of Sourcesense s.p.a. launched by Poste Italiane S.p.A.
PU
07/08POSTE ITALIANE S P A : Regolamento Emittenti Consob - Allegato 3F – Giugno 2022
PU
06/24POSTE ITALIANE S P A : promotes a Voluntary Tender Offer for shares and warrants of sourcesense S.p.A.
PU
Poste Italiane S p A : Voluntary tender offers on all of the shares and Warrants of Sourcesense S.p.A. launched by Poste Italiane S.p.A.

07/22/2022 | 01:24pm EDT
NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION, INCLUDING UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA AND JAPAN.

* * *

VOLUNTARY TENDER OFFERS ON ALL OF THE SHARES AND WARRANTS OF SOURCESENSE S.P.A. LAUNCHED BY POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A.

* * *

Press release - Announcement of suspension of the review period pursuant to Article 38, paragraph 1, of the Regulation adopted by CONSOB, with resolution no. 11971 of May 14, 1999, as subsequently amended and supplemented

Rome, 22 July 2022 - With reference to the offer document (the "Offer Document") filed on 14 July 2022 with CONSOB and concerning the cash voluntary and total public tender offers (the "Offers"), in accordance with articles 102 and 106, paragraph 4, of Legislative Decree n. 58 of 24 February 1998, as subsequently amended and supplemented (the "CFA"), respectively, on all the shares and all the warrants, issued by Sourcense S.p.A., launched by Poste Italiane S.p.A. (the "Offeror"), the Offeror informs that today CONSOB requested the Offeror to provide additional information under Article 102, paragraph 4 of the CFA, and communicated the suspension of the term for the approval of the Offer Document until such additional information is provided and, in any event, for a period not exceeding 15 days from 22 July 2022.

The reopening of the review period will be promptly disclosed to the market pursuant to Article 38, paragraph 1, of the Issuers' Regulation.

For further information:

POSTE ITALIANE

Investor Relations

Media Relations

Tel. +39 06 5958 4716

Tel. +39 06 5958 2097

Mail: investor.relations@posteitaliane.it

Mail: ufficiostampa@posteitaliane.it

* * *

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY IN ANY COUNTRY WHERE THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION OF THIS NOTICE MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION TO THE LAWS OR REGULATIONS APPLICABLE IN SUCH JURISDICTION (INCLUDING UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, CANADA, AUSTRALIA AND JAPAN).

The public global voluntary tender Offer described in this Notice will be promoted by Poste Italiane over all ordinary shares and warrant of Sourcesense S.p.A..

This Notice does not constitute an offer to buy or sell Sourcesence's shares and warrant.

Before the beginning of the Offer Period, as required by applicable regulations, the Offeror will publish the Offer Document which sourcesence's shareholders and warrant holders shall carefully examine.

The Offers will be promoted exclusively in Italy and will be addressed on equal terms to all shareholders warrant holders of Sourcesence. The Offers will be promoted in Italy as Sourcesence's shares and warrant are listed on Euronext Growth Milan organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., except for what is indicated below, is subject to the obligations and procedural requirements provided for by Italian law.

The Offers are not and will not be made in United States of America, Canada, Japan, Australia and any other jurisdictions where making the Offer would not be allowed without the approval by competent authorities without other requirements to be complied with by the Offeror (such jurisdictions, including United States of America, Canada, Japan and Australia, jointly, the "Other Countries"), neither by using national or international instruments of communication or commerce of the Other Countries (including, for example, postal network, fax, telex, e-mail, telephone and internet), nor through any structure of any of the Other Countries' financial intermediaries or in any other way.

Copies of any document that the Offeror will issue in relation to the Offers, or portions thereof, are not and shall not be sent, nor in any way transmitted, or otherwise distributed, directly or indirectly, in the Other Countries. Anyone receiving such documents shall not distribute, forward or send them (neither by postal service nor by using national or international instruments of communication or commerce) in the Other Countries.

Any tender in the Offers resulting from solicitation carried out in violation of the above restrictions will not be accepted.

This Notice, as well as any other document issued by the Offeror in relation to the Offers, does not constitute and is not part of an offer to buy, nor of a solicitation of an offer to sell, financial instruments in the Other Countries.

No financial instrument can be offered or transferred in the United States of America without specific approval in compliance with the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and or without exemption from such provisions.

Financial instrument offered in the context of the transaction referred to in this Notice will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Poste Italiane S.p.A. does not intend to make a public offer of such financial instruments in the United States. No instrument may be offered or bought or sold in Other Countries without specific authorization in accordance with applicable provisions of the local laws of those countries or an exemption from those provisions

Tendering in the Offers by persons residing in countries other than Italy may be subject to specific obligations or restrictions imposed by applicable legal or regulatory provisions of such jurisdictions. Recipients of the Offer are solely responsible for complying with such laws and regulations and, therefore, before tendering in the Offer, they are responsible for determining whether such laws exist and are applicable by relying on their own advisors. The Offeror does not accept any liability for any violation by any person of any of the above restrictions.

Disclaimer

Poste Italiane S.p.A. published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 17:23:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
