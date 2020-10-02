Log in
POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A.

POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A.

(PST)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 10/02 10:06:41 am
7.508 EUR   -0.05%
09:35a
PU
06:16aANNOUNCING APPIANEUROPE20 VIRTUAL CONFERENCE : 14 - 15 October 2020
AQ
09/23Red Hat Advances Cloud-Native Analytics with New Kubernetes-Based Data Services
AQ
Poste Italiane S p A : adopts a compliance programme to safeguard competition and ensure consumer protection

10/02/2020 | 09:35am EDT

POSTE ITALIANE ADOPTS A COMPLIANCE PROGRAMME TO SAFEGUARD COMPETITION AND ENSURE CONSUMER PROTECTION

The Group strengthens its commitment to the implementation of the

principles of integrity, transparency and legality

Rome, 2 October 2020 - Poste Italiane has adopted a new Compliance Guideline that defines governance, control tools and actions undertaken with the aim of promoting a culture of competition and ensuring compliance with the principles and rules on such matters. The Guideline, approved by the Board of Directors, has been drafted following national and international best practices and represents a further step in the strengthening of the company's Internal Control and Risk Management System ("SCIGR").

The Guideline was adopted as part of a broader compliance programme undertaken by the Company for the protection of competition and consumers and is a testimony to the Group's commitment to the concrete implementation of the principles of integrity, transparency, protection of competition and consumer and legality in all business contexts, which account for the essential values on which the corporate identity is based. It also defines the measures necessary to ensure proper management of the matter, providing practical guidance on the behavior and rules to be followed in concrete situations in order to prevent actions, conducts and omissions that infringe competition and consumer protection laws.

"The adoption of the Compliance Programme" - comments Matteo del Fante, CEO of Poste Italiane, "is a further fundamental step in the company's path to promote a culture strongly focused on legality and respect for consumers. The company" - added the CEO - "is committed on a daily basis to ensure compliance with the rules and the protection of the rights of our key stakeholders, consumers, throughout the national territory".

"The voluntary adoption by Poste Italiane of a specific Guideline to support the protection of competition and consumer rights" - commented Giuseppe Lasco, Co-director General of Poste Italiane - "reflects the commitment of the Company to promote the continuous strengthening of its internal control and risk management system, in line with the principles of integrity and

transparency and with the path of sustainable development and success that are the basis of the identity of the Group."

The Board of Directors of Poste Italiane has appointed a Programme Manager who, by virtue of his prerogatives, has the task of ensuring that the Programme complies with current legislation, the indications of the antitrust authorities, the leading practices of reference, the organisational and business context of the Group. The Manager ensures, in conjunction with the relevant company functions, the adoption of appropriate risk mitigation measures for the protection of competition and the consumer, as well as the identification and implementation of appropriate training, information and awareness raising initiatives.

Per maggiori informazioni

Poste Italiane - Media Relations

Mail: ufficiostampa@posteitaliane.it

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Poste Italiane S.p.A. published this content on 02 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 October 2020 13:34:03 UTC
