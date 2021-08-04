Log in
    PST   IT0003796171

POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A.

(PST)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/04 03:07:13 am
11.413 EUR   +2.59%
02:42aPOSTE ITALIANE S P A : confident on 2021 after 32% quarterly EBIT jump
RE
01:16aPOSTE ITALIANE S P A : Q2 & H1 2021 Financial Results
PU
07/30POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A. : The trend should regain control
Poste Italiane S p A : confident on 2021 after 32% quarterly EBIT jump

08/04/2021 | 02:42am EDT
MILAN (Reuters) - Poste Italiane is confident it can meet its 2021 goals, the Italian postal services firm said on Wednesday, after beating expectations with a 32% rise in second-quarter operating profit boosted by its insurance division.

CEO Matteo Del Fante said the recent signing of a new labour contract, which increases visibility on costs related to the group's 125,000 employees, and the renewal of a three-year partnership with Amazon significantly reduce the execution risk attached to the group's strategic plan to 2024.

"We already have a clear visibility to meet 2021 guidance and have confidence in our numbers," Del Fante said in a statement.

The state-controlled conglomerate has guided for 2021 earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 1.7 billion euros ($831 million) on revenue of 11.2 billion euros.

Poste Italiane posted EBIT of 429 million euros for the April-June period, above the 355 million forecast by analysts.

The group -- which includes insurance, financial and digital payment divisions beside its traditional mail and parcel business, reported revenue of 2.8 billion euros, up 18.7% from a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8423 euros)

(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin; editing by Jason Neely)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 11 264 M 13 373 M 13 373 M
Net income 2021 1 406 M 1 669 M 1 669 M
Net Debt 2021 98 939 M 117 B 117 B
P/E ratio 2021 10,3x
Yield 2021 5,01%
Capitalization 14 472 M 17 157 M 17 181 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,1x
EV / Sales 2022 9,27x
Nbr of Employees 122 900
Free-Float 34,9%
Technical analysis trends POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 11,13 €
Average target price 13,22 €
Spread / Average Target 18,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matteo del Fante CEO, Director & General Manager
Guido Maria Nola Chief Financial Officer
Maria Bianca Farina Chairman
Mirko Mischiatti Chief Information Officer & Head-IT
Paolo Martella Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A.33.71%17 157
S.F. HOLDING CO., LTD.-30.93%42 754
ZTO EXPRESS (CAYMAN) INC.-6.89%22 481
YTO EXPRESS GROUP CO.,LTD.-18.96%4 611
OSTERREICHISCHE POST AG55.23%3 577
KERRY EXPRESS (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-13.71%2 192