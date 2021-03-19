Poste Italiane S p A : 2024 Sustain & Innovate Presentation (Capital Markets Day)

POSTE ITALIANE

2024 SUSTAIN & INNOVATE

STREAMING, MARCH 19, 2021

AGENDA

Massimiliano Riggi - Investor Relations

Marco Siracusano - Payments & Mobile

Matteo Del Fante - CEO

Camillo Greco - CFOMassimo Rosini - Mail & Parcel

Matteo Del Fante - Closing RemarksGuido Nola - Financial ServicesAndrea Novelli - Insurance Services

Q&A Session

2024 SUSTAIN & INNOVATE

Matteo Del Fante

Chief Executive Officer and General Manager

Camillo Greco

Chief Financial Officer

Guido Nola

Financial Services

Massimo Rosini

Mail & Parcel

Andrea Novelli

Insurance Services

Marco Siracusano

Payments & Mobile

Massimiliano Riggi

Investor Relations

DISCLAIMER

● This document contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect Poste Italiane's management's current views with respect to future events and financial and operational performance of the Company and of the Company's Group.

● These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this document and are based on current expectations, reasonable assumptions and projections about future events and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual future results and performance may indeed differ materially from what is expressed or implied in this presentation, due to any number of different factors, many of which are beyond the ability of Poste Italiane to foresee, control or estimate precisely, including, but not limited to, changes in the legislative and regulatory framework, market developments, price fluctuations and other risks and uncertainties, such as, for instance, risks deriving from the recent Covid-19 pandemic and from the restrictive measures taken by each Country to face it.

● Forward-looking statements contained herein are not a guarantee of future performance and you are therefore cautioned not to place undue reliance thereon.

● This document does not constitute a recommendation regarding the securities of the Company; it does not contain an offer to buy or a solicitation of any offer to buy any securities issued by Poste Italiane or any of its Group companies or other forms of financial assets, products or services.

● Except as may be required by applicable law, Poste Italiane has no intention nor is under any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation.

● Pursuant to art. 154- BIS, par.2,of the Consolidated Financial Bill of February 24, 1998, the executive (Dirigente Preposto) in charge of preparing the corporate accounting documents at Poste Italiane, Alessandro Del Gobbo, declares that the accounting information contained herein corresponds to document results and accounting books and records.

● This presentation includes summary financial information and should not be considered a substitute for Poste Italiane's full financial statements. Financial information relating to full year 2020 shown in this document refer to preliminary results.