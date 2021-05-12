Poste Italiane S p A : Presentation of Results at March 31, 2021

POSTE ITALIANE
Q1-21 FINANCIAL RESULTS
ROME, MAY 12, 2021
CONTENTS
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
BUSINESS REVIEW
APPENDIX
Financial Services
Payments & Mobile
Insurance
Services
Mail &
Parcel
2
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY Q1-21
● SOLID FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE AS BUSINESS CONTINUES TO RECOVER
-
POSITIVE COMMERCIAL TRENDS IN Q1-21 DESPITE EMERGENCY RELATED RESTRICTIONS & COSTS
-
B2C VOLUMES DOUBLING YEAR ON YEAR
-
TFA INFLOWS BOOSTED BY INSURANCE PRODUCTS
-
STRONG GROWTH IN CARD PAYMENTS WITH INCREASING TRANSACTIONS
-
STRATEGIC PILLAR FOR ITALY - STRONGER BRAND REPUTATION
-
'2024 SUSTAIN & INNOVATE' EXECUTION WELL ON TRACK
3
Q1-21 RESULTS
STRONG START ON DELIVERING 24SI STRATEGY
-
m unless otherwise stated
|
|
Q1-201
|
Q1-21
|
VAR.
|
VAR.
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
REVENUES
|
2,671
|
2,933
|
+262
|
+9.8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL COSTS
|
2,230
|
2,313
|
+82
|
+3.7%
|
NET PROFIT
|
306
|
447
|
+141
|
+46.0%
|
|
|
|
|
24SI EXECUTION UPDATE - ON TRACK
|
Mail &
|
Financial
|
Parcel
|
|
Services
-
E-commercefrom China boosted by JV with Sengi
-
Integration with Nexive on track
-
Newly automated hub (c.270k daily parcels)
-
Logistic and IT expertise to support vaccinations (up to 37% of Italians)
-
New "customer needs' model" to support advisors
-
Tax credits purchase boosting financial products sale for retail and SME customers
-
Remote advisory model implementation started with automated digital offer for postal savings
-
Half of GWP now multiclass products
-
New product integrating life and protection
-
Modular offer showing tangible signs of growth
-
51% increase in e-commerce transactions supporting digital strategy
-
Broadband commercial offer to be launched in May
-
Wholesale telco contract to provide efficiencies from H2
