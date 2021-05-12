Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Poste Italiane S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PST   IT0003796171

POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A.

(PST)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Poste Italiane S p A : Presentation of Results at March 31, 2021

05/12/2021 | 12:30am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

POSTE ITALIANE

Q1-21 FINANCIAL RESULTS

ROME, MAY 12, 2021

CONTENTS

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

BUSINESS REVIEW

APPENDIX

Financial Services

Payments & Mobile

Insurance

Services

Mail &

Parcel

2

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY Q1-21

SOLID FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE AS BUSINESS CONTINUES TO RECOVER

  • POSITIVE COMMERCIAL TRENDS IN Q1-21 DESPITE EMERGENCY RELATED RESTRICTIONS & COSTS
  • B2C VOLUMES DOUBLING YEAR ON YEAR
  • TFA INFLOWS BOOSTED BY INSURANCE PRODUCTS
  • STRONG GROWTH IN CARD PAYMENTS WITH INCREASING TRANSACTIONS
  • STRATEGIC PILLAR FOR ITALY - STRONGER BRAND REPUTATION
  • '2024 SUSTAIN & INNOVATE' EXECUTION WELL ON TRACK

3

Q1-21 RESULTS

STRONG START ON DELIVERING 24SI STRATEGY

  • m unless otherwise stated

Q1-201

Q1-21

VAR.

VAR.

(%)

REVENUES

2,671

2,933

+262

+9.8%

TOTAL COSTS

2,230

2,313

+82

+3.7%

EBIT

441

620

+180

+40.8%

NET PROFIT

306

447

+141

+46.0%

1. Excluding Nexive

4

24SI EXECUTION UPDATE - ON TRACK

Mail &

Financial

Parcel

Services

Insurance Services

Payments & Mobile

  • E-commercefrom China boosted by JV with Sengi
  • Integration with Nexive on track
  • Newly automated hub (c.270k daily parcels)
  • Logistic and IT expertise to support vaccinations (up to 37% of Italians)
  • New "customer needs' model" to support advisors
  • Tax credits purchase boosting financial products sale for retail and SME customers
  • Remote advisory model implementation started with automated digital offer for postal savings
  • Half of GWP now multiclass products
  • New product integrating life and protection
  • Modular offer showing tangible signs of growth
  • 51% increase in e-commerce transactions supporting digital strategy
  • Broadband commercial offer to be launched in May
  • Wholesale telco contract to provide efficiencies from H2

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Poste Italiane S.p.A. published this content on 12 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 04:29:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A.
12:44aPOSTE ITALIANE S P A  : Q1 2021 Financial Results
PU
12:30aPOSTE ITALIANE S P A  : Presentazione dei Risultati al 31 marzo 2021
PU
12:30aPOSTE ITALIANE S P A  : Presentation of Results at March 31, 2021
PU
05/11POSTE ITALIANE : the prospectuses summarizing the main data of the last financia..
PU
05/11PRESS RELEASE : Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares with strong first quarter 2021 - ..
DJ
04/26POSTE ITALIANE S P A  : call of the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Mee..
PU
04/12POSTE ITALIANE S P A  : Air Cargo extends its network to Tel Aviv on April 10
AQ
04/08PRESS RELEASE : Mutares SE & Co. KGaA: Mutares publishes Annual Report 2020 - Gr..
DJ
03/24POSTE ITALIANE S P A  : The Board of Directors approves Full Year 2020 Results, ..
PU
03/19POSTE ITALIANE S P A  : forecasts rising profit and dividends to 2024
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 11 034 M 13 376 M 13 376 M
Net income 2021 1 338 M 1 623 M 1 623 M
Net Debt 2021 86 866 M 105 B 105 B
P/E ratio 2021 11,0x
Yield 2021 4,89%
Capitalization 14 537 M 17 689 M 17 623 M
EV / Sales 2021 9,19x
EV / Sales 2022 8,96x
Nbr of Employees 122 703
Free-Float 34,9%
Chart POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Poste Italiane S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 12,53 €
Last Close Price 11,18 €
Spread / Highest target 29,8%
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Matteo del Fante CEO, Director & General Manager
Guido Maria Nola Chief Financial Officer
Maria Bianca Farina Chairman
Mirko Mischiatti Chief Information Officer & Head-IT
Paolo Martella Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A.34.31%17 689
S.F. HOLDING CO., LTD.-30.41%44 105
ZTO EXPRESS (CAYMAN) INC.7.48%25 922
YTO EXPRESS GROUP CO.,LTD.-1.48%5 580
OSTERREICHISCHE POST AG35.71%3 200
KERRY EXPRESS (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-13.71%2 352