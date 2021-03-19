Poste Italiane S p A : forecasts rising profit and dividends to 2024

MILAN, March 19 (Reuters) - Poste Italiane expects
its operating profit to rise to 2.2 billion euros ($2.63
billion) by 2024, from 1.5 billion euros last year, helped by
cost cuts and increased revenue.
In its 2019-2024 business plan announced on Friday, the
state-controlled conglomerate - which comprises financial
operations including insurance and digital payments as well as
its traditional mail and parcels business - projected net profit
of 1.6 billion euros in 2024, against to 1.2 billion euros last
year.
Its 2024 revenue target is 12.7 billion euros, compared with
last year's 10.5 billion euros.
The company also pledged to boost dividend payments by 6% a
year up to 2024, starting from a floor of 0.55 euros to be paid
on 2021 results, up 14% from 2020.
Poste Italiane said its mail and parcels division would turn
into a "profitable logistics player" by 2025, when revenues from
parcels operations would exceed general mail.
"The turnaround in mail and parcels is fully under way ...
we will become a fully-fledged logistics player with a
sustainable business," Chief Executive Matteo Del Fante said in
a statement.
The smaller payments and mobile division is expected to more
than double revenue by 2024, helped by value-added services such
as energy products to be offered in early 2022, the group said.
The group also expects increased demand for its insurance
services, supported by health and property protection after the
COVID-19 pandemic.
Its financial services division, however, is projected to
register a drop in the operating profit in 2024, reflecting
higher costs.
($1 = 0.8381 euros)
(Reporting by Elisa Anzolin
Editing by Valentina Za and David Goodman)