  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Poste Italiane S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PST   IT0003796171

POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A.

(PST)
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-09 am EDT
9.582 EUR   +0.63%
02:48pPoste Italiane S P A : starts a share buyback programme
PU
01:50pPoste Italiane kicks off EUR53 million buyback
AN
12:02pMib falls over 27,300; purchases on Banco BPM
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Most relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Poste Italiane S p A : starts a share buyback programme

05/09/2023 | 02:48pm EDT
POSTE ITALIANE STARTS A SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME

Rome, 9 May 2023 - Poste Italiane S.p.A. ("Poste Italiane"), announces the launch today of a share buy-back programme which will take place, starting from May 10th 2023, in accordance and within the authorization granted by Poste Italiane's Shareholders' Meeting resolution dated 8 May 2023 and publicly available.

Purchase of the shares will take place directly, in compliance with the applicable laws and the above mentioned Shareholders' resolution.

The buy-back programme's purpose is to fulfil the obligations arising from the variable remuneration, to be paid in shares of Poste Italiane, for Directors or employees of the group of Poste Italiane S.p.A. The purchase of own shares of Poste Italiane may concern up to a maximum of 3.5 million of Poste Italiane's shares, representing about 0.27% of the share capital, for a total outlay of up to 52.5 million euros.

Possible share purchases will be made on the Automated Trading Market pursuant to art. 144-bis, paragraph 1, letter b) of Consob regulation no. 11971/1999 and successive modifications, made so as to ensure parity in the treatment of all Shareholders, as provided by art. 132 of Legislative Decree 58/98, and on regulated trading venues with the methods and operational procedures as governed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. regulations.

Poste Italiane may complete the repurchase, as per the authorizing shareholders' resolution, within a period of 18 months.

Poste Italiane will inform the market of transactions carried out as part of the programme within the timeframes required by the relevant regulations.

The own shares currently held by Poste Italiane amount to 7,535,991 shares.

For more information:

Poste Italiane S.p.A Investor Relations

Tel. +39 0659584716

Mail: investor.relations@posteitaliane.it

Poste Italiane S.p.A. Media Relations

Tel. +39 0659582097

Mail: ufficiostampa@posteitaliane.it

www.posteitaliane.it

Disclaimer

Poste Italiane S.p.A. published this content on 09 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 May 2023 18:47:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
