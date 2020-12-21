Poste Italiane S p A : the minutes of the Board of Directors and the determination of the Chief Financial Officier for the issue of a bond of up to one billion euro have been published

POSTE ITALIANE: THE MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND THE DETERMINATION OF THE CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICIER FOR THE ISSUE OF A BOND OF UP TO ONE BILLION EURO HAVE BEEN PUBLISHED

Rome, 21 December 2020 - Poste Italiane S.p.A. informs that (i) the minutes of the Board of Directors of the Company, that met on 27 November 2020 to approve the issuance of a corporate bond with a maximum value of 1 billion euro aimed at institutional investors, and

the subsequent determination of the Chief Financial Officer dated 2 December 2020, which defined the characteristics of the same bond, are available to the public at the registered office, on the Company's website ( www.posteitaliane.it www.emarketstorage.com

