Poste Italiane S p A : the minutes of the Board of Directors and the determination of the Chief Financial Officier for the issue of a bond of up to one billion euro have been published

POSTE ITALIANE: THE MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND THE DETERMINATION OF THE CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICIER FOR THE ISSUE OF A BOND OF UP TO ONE BILLION EURO HAVE BEEN PUBLISHED
Rome, 21 December 2020 - Poste Italiane S.p.A. informs that (i) the minutes of the Board of Directors of the Company, that met on 27 November 2020 to approve the issuance of a corporate bond with a maximum value of 1 billion euro aimed at institutional investors, and
-
the subsequent determination of the Chief Financial Officer dated 2 December 2020, which defined the characteristics of the same bond, are available to the public at the registered office, on the Company's website (www.posteitaliane.it), as well as at authorized storage "eMarket Storage" (www.emarketstorage.com).
