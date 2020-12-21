Log in
Poste Italiane S p A : the minutes of the Board of Directors and the determination of the Chief Financial Officier for the issue of a bond of up to one billion euro have been published

12/21/2020 | 02:34pm EST
POSTE ITALIANE: THE MINUTES OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND THE DETERMINATION OF THE CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICIER FOR THE ISSUE OF A BOND OF UP TO ONE BILLION EURO HAVE BEEN PUBLISHED

Rome, 21 December 2020 - Poste Italiane S.p.A. informs that (i) the minutes of the Board of Directors of the Company, that met on 27 November 2020 to approve the issuance of a corporate bond with a maximum value of 1 billion euro aimed at institutional investors, and

  1. the subsequent determination of the Chief Financial Officer dated 2 December 2020, which defined the characteristics of the same bond, are available to the public at the registered office, on the Company's website (www.posteitaliane.it), as well as at authorized storage "eMarket Storage" (www.emarketstorage.com).

For more information:

Poste Italiane S.p.A. Investor Relations

Tel. +39 0659584716

Mail: investor.relations@posteitaliane.it

Poste Italiane S.p.A. Media Relations

Tel. +39 0659582097

Mail: ufficiostampa@posteitaliane.it

www.posteitaliane.it

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Poste Italiane S.p.A. published this content on 21 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2020 19:34:01 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
