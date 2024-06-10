June 10, 2024 at 01:34 am EDT

(Alliance News) - Poste Italiane Spa announced Friday that between June 3 and June 7 it bought 931,370 shares at an average price of about EUR12.8251 for a total value of EUR11.9 million.

As a result of these purchases, the company holds 10.5 million shares or 0.8 percent of its share capital.

Poste Italiane's stock closed Friday in a fractional green at EUR12.80 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

