    PST   IT0003796171

POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A.

(PST)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 02/18 04:47:36 am
11.13 EUR   -0.04%
Poste Italiane holds less than 10% of seized energy credits - document

02/18/2022 | 04:28am EST
ROME (Reuters) - Poste Italiane holds less than 10% of 2.3 billion euros ($2.62 billion) in tax credits offered for energy efficiency and anti-earthquake work on buildings which are under precautionary seizure by Italy's tax police, a document presented to parliament and seen by Reuters showed.

Under a popular scheme introduced in 2020 and subbed 'superbonus', the Italian government pays 110% of the cost of work on green measures such as insulation, solar panels and replacing old-fashioned boilers.

But concerns over potential fraud have seen a brake put on the distribution of funds, hurting the building trade, and raising concerns about the impact on banks that have bought the tax credits.

The document also showed that Poste Italiane holds some 20% of the tax credits sold.

($1 = 0.8795 euros)

(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; writing by Giulia Segreti, editing by Agnieszka Flak)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 11 271 M 12 811 M 12 811 M
Net income 2021 1 528 M 1 736 M 1 736 M
Net Debt 2021 104 B 118 B 118 B
P/E ratio 2021 9,79x
Yield 2021 5,20%
Capitalization 14 485 M 16 464 M 16 464 M
EV / Sales 2021 10,5x
EV / Sales 2022 9,17x
Nbr of Employees 122 000
Free-Float 35,3%
Chart POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Poste Italiane S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 11,14 €
Average target price 13,81 €
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matteo del Fante CEO, Director & General Manager
Camillo Greco Chief Financial Officer
Maria Bianca Farina Chairman
Carlo Longari Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mirko Mischiatti Chief Information Officer & Head-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A.-3.51%16 464
S.F. HOLDING CO., LTD.-10.55%47 673
ZTO EXPRESS (CAYMAN) INC.8.22%24 585
YTO EXPRESS GROUP CO.,LTD.-2.34%8 805
OSTERREICHISCHE POST AG-1.72%2 853
KERRY EXPRESS (THAILAND) PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED-23.31%1 214