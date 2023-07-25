(Alliance News) - The board of directors of Poste Italiane Spa on Tuesday announced that it had approved financial results for the first half of 2023, which closed with a net profit of EUR1.14 billion, compared with EUR985 million in the same period last year.

Revenues were EUR6.05 billion compared to EUR5.58 billion in the first half of last year.

Ebit was EUR1.56 billion, compared to EUR1.41 billion in the same period last year.

As for insurance services, net income was EUR471 million, up from EUR508 million in the first half of last year.

Regarding the capital position, BancoPosta's Total Capital Ratio is equal to 23.5 percent, with CET1 Ratio at 20 percent.

Matteo Del Fante - CEO of Poste Italiane - commented, "I continue to see a bright future for Poste Italiane, thanks to investments to further improve our capabilities in terms of technology, products, people; we are in a unique position to seize future opportunities, in all our business sectors."

"I am grateful to all our employees who every day, with their work, create the conditions for Poste Italiane to be at the center of the daily needs of Italians and the development of our country in an increasingly innovative way," Del Fante concluded.

Poste Italiane closed Monday's session in the green by 1.2 percent at EUR10.23 per share

