POSTE ITALIANE:

INFORMATION ON THE PURCHASE OF OWN SHARES ON 13 JUNE 2022 AND CONCLUSION OF THE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME OF OWN SHARES

Rome, 13 June 2022 - In compliance with the authorization approved by Poste Italiane's Shareholder Meeting held on May 27th 2022, regarding the purchase of own shares and announced to the market on May 27th 2022 (pursuant to Art.144-bis of Consob Regulation 11971/99) Poste Italiane S.p.A. ("Poste Italiane") announces that on 13th June 2022, it bought 270,725 own shares at an average price of Euro 8.876986 for a total amount of Euro 2,403,222.03.

Here below a breakdown of the transactions for the period for Poste Italiane ordinary shares (ISIN code IT0003796171) on a daily basis and attached a detailed list of transactions carried out in the above-mentioned period:

Date Number of shares Average price (€) Total amount (€) bought 13/06/2022 270,725 8.876986 2,403,222.03

As a result of the transactions described above, to date, taking also into account the shares in the portfolio deriving from previous own shares buyback transactions, Poste Italiane holds n. 7,832,921 own shares, equal to 0.600% the share capital.

Transactions detail: