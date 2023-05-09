Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Poste Italiane S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PST   IT0003796171

POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A.

(PST)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-05-09 am EDT
9.582 EUR   +0.63%
01:50pPoste Italiane kicks off EUR53 million buyback
AN
12:02pMib falls over 27,300; purchases on Banco BPM
AN
07:14aITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Italia Independent up sharply.
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Poste Italiane kicks off EUR53 million buyback

05/09/2023 | 01:50pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - Poste Italiane Spa announced Tuesday that the maximum EUR52.5 million buyback plan approved by shareholders will start on May 10.

The company will be able to buy back a maximum of 3.5 million of its own shares, equivalent to 0.3 percent of its share capital, within 18 months.

Poste Italiane's stock closed Tuesday up 0.6 percent at EUR9.58 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

All news about POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A.
01:50pPoste Italiane kicks off EUR53 million buyback
AN
12:02pMib falls over 27,300; purchases on Banco BPM
AN
07:14aITALY GROWTH WINNERS & LOSERS: Italia Independent up sharp..
AN
05:14aSpindox with Poste to provide territorial transformation services
AN
05/05Europeans up; Italy construction still contracting
AN
05/05Europeans up; TIM tops Mib after cda on network
AN
05/05Europeans expected up; in U.S. banking tensions
AN
05/04Poste Italiane S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 20..
CI
05/04Milan down; Leonardo in contraction
AN
05/04Italy's Poste CEO says firms to use balance sheet in Eurovita rescue
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 11 983 M 13 129 M 13 129 M
Net income 2023 1 790 M 1 961 M 1 961 M
Net Debt 2023 90 335 M 98 975 M 98 975 M
P/E ratio 2023 6,84x
Yield 2023 7,46%
Capitalization 12 365 M 13 624 M 13 548 M
EV / Sales 2023 8,57x
EV / Sales 2024 8,28x
Nbr of Employees 119 949
Free-Float 34,7%
Chart POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Poste Italiane S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 9,52 €
Average target price 11,63 €
Spread / Average Target 22,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matteo del Fante CEO, Director & General Manager
Camillo Greco Chief Financial Officer
Maria Bianca Farina Chairman
Carlo Longari Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mirko Mischiatti Chief Information Officer & Head-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A.4.34%13 624
S.F. HOLDING CO., LTD.-11.57%35 862
ZTO EXPRESS (CAYMAN) INC.5.32%22 869
YTO EXPRESS GROUP CO.,LTD.-18.02%8 332
OSTERREICHISCHE POST AG9.35%2 393
STO EXPRESS CO.,LTD4.16%2 352
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer