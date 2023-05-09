Poste Italiane kicks off EUR53 million buyback

(Alliance News) - Poste Italiane Spa announced Tuesday that the maximum EUR52.5 million buyback plan approved by shareholders will start on May 10.

The company will be able to buy back a maximum of 3.5 million of its own shares, equivalent to 0.3 percent of its share capital, within 18 months.

Poste Italiane's stock closed Tuesday up 0.6 percent at EUR9.58 per share.

