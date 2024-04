Poste Italiane: supported by a broker upgrade

Poste Italiane gains almost 2% and outperforms the trend in Milan, helped by a recommendation upgrade by UBS from 'neutral' to 'buy', with a price target raised from 12.2 to 14.2 euros, on the Italian postal operator's share.



After an investor day, the broker raises its EPS estimates for 2024-28 from 5% to 16%, as it expects a resilient EBIT margin over this period thanks to controlled cost growth, and also deems the valuation attractive.



