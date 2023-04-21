Advanced search
    PST   IT0003796171

POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A.

(PST)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  12:53:29 2023-04-21 pm EDT
9.587 EUR   +1.24%
Poste Italiane: the prospectuses summarizing the main data of the last financial statements of the subsidiaries and affiliated companies have been filed

04/21/2023 | 12:20pm EDT
POSTE ITALIANE: THE PROSPECTUSES SUMMARIZING THE MAIN DATA OF THE LAST FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF THE SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES HAVE BEEN FILED

Rome, 21 April 2023 - Poste Italiane S.p.A. informs that the prospectuses summarizing the main data of the last financial statements of the subsidiaries and of the affiliated companies

  • provided for under article 2429, paragraph 3 and 4, of the Italian civil code - are available to the public at the Company's registered office.

For further information:

Investor Relations

Media Relations

Tel. +39 06 5958 4716

Tel. +39 06 5958 2097

Mail: investor.relations@posteitaliane.it

Mail: ufficiostampa@posteitaliane.it

Disclaimer

Poste Italiane S.p.A. published this content on 21 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2023 16:19:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 11 759 M 12 898 M 12 898 M
Net income 2022 1 643 M 1 802 M 1 802 M
Net Debt 2022 89 951 M 98 663 M 98 663 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,60x
Yield 2022 6,66%
Capitalization 12 297 M 13 489 M 13 489 M
EV / Sales 2022 8,70x
EV / Sales 2023 8,38x
Nbr of Employees 119 000
Free-Float 34,7%
Chart POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Poste Italiane S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 9,47 €
Average target price 11,73 €
Spread / Average Target 23,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Matteo del Fante CEO, Director & General Manager
Camillo Greco Chief Financial Officer
Maria Bianca Farina Chairman
Carlo Longari Chairman-Supervisory Board
Mirko Mischiatti Chief Information Officer & Head-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POSTE ITALIANE S.P.A.3.77%13 489
S.F. HOLDING CO., LTD.-3.91%39 212
ZTO EXPRESS (CAYMAN) INC.8.04%23 457
YTO EXPRESS GROUP CO.,LTD.-10.15%9 039
OSTERREICHISCHE POST AG18.03%2 571
DEPPON LOGISTICS CO.,LTD.-18.48%2 520
