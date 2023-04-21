POSTE ITALIANE: THE PROSPECTUSES SUMMARIZING THE MAIN DATA OF THE LAST FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF THE SUBSIDIARIES AND AFFILIATED COMPANIES HAVE BEEN FILED

Rome, 21 April 2023 - Poste Italiane S.p.A. informs that the prospectuses summarizing the main data of the last financial statements of the subsidiaries and of the affiliated companies

provided for under article 2429, paragraph 3 and 4, of the Italian civil code - are available to the public at the Company's registered office.