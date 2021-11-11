Poste Italiane ups 2021 guidance after third quarter results

The group said it aimed to reach an operating profit of 1.8 million euros this year, 100 million more than initially forecast thanks to cost control, and a net income of 1.3 billion euros compared to 1.2 billion euros.

The company, which confirmed an interim dividend of 0.185 euros per share, also expects 2021 revenues to increase by 100 million euros compared to the original target of 11.2 billion euros.

The group -- which includes insurance, financial and digital payment divisions beside the traditional mail and parcel business -- said earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose 18% to 566 million euros in the third quarter, slightly below an analyst consensus of 538 million euros.

