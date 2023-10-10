(Alliance News) - Poste Italiane Spa reported that the chairman of the board of directors, Silvia Maria Rovere, purchased 5,000 ordinary shares of the company.

The shares were taken over at an average uintary price of about EUR9.57, for a total value of EUR47,850.

Poste Italiane's stock closed Tuesday down 2.3 percent at EUR9.76 per share.

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

