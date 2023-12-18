(Alliance News) - Yolo Group Spa announced Monday that it has expanded its insurance offering with a new Home product created in partnershp with Net Insurance, which joined the Poste Italiane Spa group last year.

The new insurance solution is part of Yolo's strategy to expand its offerings in market areas with high growth potential,according to the company's development plan.

"Although home ownership represents the most important asset for Italians-80 percent of households own one-only about half of Italian homes, according to ANIA data, are insured against fire risk," Yolo explained.

Yolo Home protects against the risks associated with owning or renting homes for residential use and is designed to provide maximum flexibility and a high level of customization. The contract is monthly and automatically renews at maturity, with the option to cancel the policy or change guarantees and limits at each monthly recurrence. Underwriting, activation and management are always done completely digitally. In addition, customers can access a network of additional services for the care of their home and family.

Yolo's portfolio now has more than 30 products, created in collaboration with leading insurance companies and placed through an integrated distribution network that includes banks, companies, retailers and professional insurance brokers.

"With Yolo Home we provide families with an insurance offer capable of dynamically adapting to the evolution of customer needs over time," said Gianluca De Cobelli, chief executive officer of Yolo Group. "It is no longer necessary to replace the entire product, but with a simple click you can change coverage levels and add or remove guarantees, transforming the policy over time.

Yolo Group's stock is unchanged at EUR2.40 per share.

