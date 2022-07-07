Postmedia Reports Third Quarter Results

Postmedia Network Canada Corp. (“Postmedia” or the “Company”) today released financial information for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2022 which include the results of the daily and weekly newspapers, digital properties and parcel delivery business acquired from J. D. Irving, Limited on March 25, 2022 (the “BNI Acquisition”).
“This quarter we welcomed the Brunswick News teams and brands to Postmedia and extended our reach across Canada. Looking ahead, management continues to plan for an uncertain future economic environment while our teams remain focused on delivering value to our audiences, advertisers and partners.” said Andrew MacLeod, President and Chief Executive Officer, Postmedia.
Third Quarter Operating Results
Revenue for the quarter was $120.6 million as compared to $111.7 million in the same period in the prior year, representing an increase of $8.9 million or 7.9%. Excluding the impact of the BNI Acquisition, revenue for the three months ended May 31, 2022 was $109.2 million, a decrease of $2.5 million (2.3%) relative to the prior year. The revenue decline excluding the impact of the BNI Acquisition was primarily due to decreases in print circulation revenue of $4.5 million (10.4%) and print advertising revenue of $1.6 million (4.3%). Partially offsetting these decreases was an increase in digital revenue of $2.4 million or 8.9% and an increase in other revenue of $1.2 million or 29.9%.
Total operating expenses excluding depreciation, amortization, impairment and restructuring increased $17.4 million or 17.3% for the quarter ended May 31, 2022, relative to the same period in the prior year. Excluding the impact of the BNI Acquisition, total operating expenses excluding depreciation, amortization, impairment and restructuring increased $5.3 million or 5.2%. The increase primarily relates to compensation expense as a result of a reduction in government assistance as well as production costs related to the increase in digital revenue. The compensation expense increase includes a reduction in the compensation expense recovery related to the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (“CEWS”) of $5.7 million and journalism tax credits of $0.2 million.
Operating income before depreciation, amortization, impairment and restructuring in the quarter was $2.6 million, a decrease of $8.5 million relative to the prior year. Excluding the impact of the BNI Acquisition, operating income before depreciation, amortization, impairment and restructuring in the quarter was $3.3 million, a decrease of $7.8 million relative to the prior year. The decrease is due to the decline in total revenue and the increase in operating expenses excluding depreciation, amortization, impairment and restructuring.
Net loss in the quarter ended May 31, 2022 was $16.8 million, as compared to net earnings of $8.7 million in the same period in the prior year. The change was primarily the result of the decrease in operating income before depreciation, amortization, impairment and restructuring, increases in impairment and restructuring expenses, losses on derivative financial instruments and debt refinancing in the three months ended May 31, 2022 and a decrease in foreign currency exchange gains.
Year-to-Date Operating Results
Revenue for the nine months ended May 31, 2022 was $341.2 million as compared to $334.7 million in the same period in the prior year, an increase of $6.5 million or 1.9%. Excluding the impact of the BNI Acquisition, revenue for the nine months ended May 31, 2022 was $329.8 million, a decrease of $4.9 million (1.5%) relative to the prior year. The revenue decline excluding the impact of the BNI Acquisition was primarily due to decreases in print circulation revenue of $14.1 million (10.8%) and print advertising revenue of $7.1 million (6.1%). Partially offsetting these decreases was an increase in digital revenue of $14.8 million or 19.7%.
Total operating expenses excluding depreciation, amortization, impairment, settlement gain and restructuring increased $31.3 million or 10.5% for the nine months ended May 31, 2022, relative to the same period in the prior year. Excluding the impact of the BNI Acquisition, total operating expenses excluding depreciation, amortization, impairment, settlement gain and restructuring increased $19.1 million or 6.4% for the nine months ended May 31, 2022, relative to the same period in the prior year. The increase primarily relates to compensation expense as a result of a reduction in government assistance as well as production costs related to the increase in digital revenue. The compensation expense increase includes a reduction in the compensation expense recovery related to CEWS of $16.4 million, partially offset by an increase in compensation recovery related to journalism tax credits of $1.3 million.
Operating income before depreciation, amortization, impairment, settlement gain and restructuring of $11.8 million for the nine months ended May 31, 2022 represents a decrease of $24.8 million relative to the same period in the prior year. Excluding the impact of the BNI Acquisition, operating income before depreciation, amortization, impairment, settlement gain and restructuring of $12.5 million for the nine months ended May 31, 2022 represents a decrease of $24.1 million relative to the same period in the prior year. The decrease is due to the decline in total revenue and the increase in operating expenses excluding depreciation, amortization, impairment, settlement gain and restructuring.
Net loss in the nine months ended May 31, 2022 was $43.3 million, as compared to net earnings of $62.3 million in the same period in the prior year. The change was primarily the result of the decrease in operating income before depreciation, amortization, impairment, settlement gain and restructuring, losses on derivative financial instruments, foreign currency exchange and debt refinancing in the nine months ended May 31, 2022, the settlement gain of $63.1 million in the nine months ended May 31, 2021, partially offset by decreases in impairment and restructuring expenses.
COVID-19 Update
The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in governments worldwide enacting emergency measures to combat the spread of the virus which included travel bans, self-imposed quarantine periods and social distancing that caused disruption to businesses resulting in an economic slowdown. The Company has been generally exempt from mandates requiring closures of non-essential businesses and therefore has been able to continue operations, however, advertising revenue declines accelerated during the first twelve months of the COVID-19 pandemic with a gradual return to previous trends in recent quarters. Recently, government measures have been significantly reduced, however the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact on the Company’s revenue continues to be uncertain as a result of the unknown duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its associated effect on the labour market and supply chains. On April 11, 2020, the Government of Canada passed CEWS to support employers facing financial hardship as measured by certain revenue declines as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. CEWS provided a reimbursement of compensation expense to October 23, 2021, provided the applicant has met the applicable criteria. During the nine months ended May 31, 2022, the Company filed and received all the remaining claims available under the program and during the three and nine months ended May 31, 2022, recognized a recovery of compensation expense of nil and $1.6 million, respectively, related to CEWS (2021 - $5.7 million and $18.0 million, respectively) and in total recognized $64.9 million related to CEWS since the program was announced.
Acquisition of Brunswick News Inc.
On February 17, 2022 the Company entered into a purchase agreement with J. D. Irving, Limited (“JDI”) to purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares of Brunswick News Inc. (“BNI”). The acquisition closed on March 25, 2022 and included BNI’s daily and weekly newspapers, digital properties and parcel delivery business. The purchase price consisted of cash consideration of $7.5M and share consideration of 4,092,857 Class NC variable voting shares (“Variable Voting Shares”) of the Company at an implied price of $2.10 per Variable Voting Share, or $8.6 million. The share consideration was adjusted for a preliminary working capital adjustment of a nominal amount. Subject to acceptance from JDI, the final working capital adjustment will result in additional share consideration of 190,063 Variable Voting shares, or $0.4 million.
Debt Repayment and Refinancing
On April 7, 2022, the Company completed a refinancing transaction (“Refinancing Transaction”) that included a voluntary redemption of $15.0 million of 8.25% Senior Secured Notes due 2023 (“First-Lien Notes”) and accrued interest of $0.5 million and extended the maturity of its First-Lien Notes and 10.25% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 (‘Second-Lien Notes”) by approximately three and a half years to February 17, 2027 and August 17, 2027, respectively, on substantially similar terms to the existing terms of the original First-Lien Notes and Second-Lien Notes. In connection with the extension of the maturity of the First Lien Notes, the Company issued 794,630 Variable Voting Shares to the holders of the First Lien Notes at an implied price of $2.10 per share as a fee for the extension. The Company also extended the maturity of the senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility (“ABL Facility”) by three years to October 1, 2025.
During the three and nine months ended May 31, 2022, the Company redeemed $16.0 million and $18.4 million, aggregate principal amount of First-Lien Notes, respectively, which includes a voluntary redemption of $15.0 million related to the Refinancing Transaction and a redemption of $1.0 million related to the sale of assets, both in the three months ended May 31, 2022. Subsequent to May 31, 2022, the Company redeemed $1.4 million of First-Lien Notes on June 23, 2022 with the proceeds of asset sales. After this redemption, the Company has $47.1 million of First-Lien Notes outstanding of the original $225.0 million that was issued in October 2016.
Business Transformation Initiatives
During the three and nine months ended May 31 2022, the Company implemented initiatives related to compensation expense reductions, real estate rationalization, production efficiencies and other transformation programs, which are expected to result in approximately $11 million and $26 million of net annualized cost savings, respectively.
The Company intends to continue to identify and undertake ongoing cost reduction initiatives in an effort to address revenue declination in the legacy print business.
Additional Information
Additional information, including financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis can be found on the Company’s website at www.postmedia.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Note: All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.
Postmedia Network Canada Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Operations
(UNAUDITED)
(In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
For the three months
ended May 31,
For the nine months
ended May 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Revenues
Print advertising
38,976
37,822
112,472
116,829
Print circulation
40,480
43,022
117,998
130,150
Digital
30,338
27,015
91,129
75,364
Other
10,829
3,889
19,577
12,349
Total revenues
120,623
111,748
341,176
334,692
Expenses
Compensation
44,844
38,538
128,282
113,953
Newsprint
4,409
4,132
12,866
13,249
Distribution
31,140
23,684
77,541
71,221
Production
18,150
15,247
53,404
44,720
Other operating
19,482
19,008
57,278
54,933
Operating income before depreciation, amortization, impairment, settlement gain and restructuring
2,598
11,139
11,805
36,616
Depreciation
2,619
2,808
8,298
8,402
Amortization
2,252
2,382
6,779
7,414
Impairment
4,300
700
7,900
21,164
Settlement gain
-
-
-
(63,079)
Restructuring
1,200
100
2,200
4,896
Operating income (loss)
(7,773)
5,149
(13,372)
57,819
Interest expense
7,774
7,756
23,302
23,127
Net financing expense related to employee benefit plans
235
229
704
1,095
(Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment, assets held-for-sale,
right of use assets and other assets
(540)
(240)
223
(516)
Loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments
813
(2,467)
3,700
(14,181)
Loss on debt refinancing
1,477
-
1,477
-
Foreign currency exchange (gains) losses
(766)
(8,871)
520
(13,990)
Earnings (loss) before income taxes
(16,766)
8,742
(43,298)
62,284
Provision for income taxes
-
-
-
-
Net earnings (loss) attributable to equity holders of the Company
(16,766)
8,742
(43,298)
62,284
Earnings (loss) per share attributable to equity holders of the Company
Basic
$(0.17)
$0.09
$(0.46)
$0.66
Diluted
$(0.17)
$0.09
$(0.46)
$0.63
Postmedia Network Canada Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(UNAUDITED)
(In thousands of Canadian dollars)
As at
May 31,
2022
As at
August 31,
2021
Assets
Current Assets
Cash
12,058
61,996
Restricted cash
1,385
437
Trade and other receivables
50,703
41,255
Assets held-for-sale
17,727
17,727
Inventory
4,199
3,348
Prepaid expenses and other assets
8,960
8,697
Total current assets
95,032
133,460
Non-Current Assets
Property and equipment
70,032
76,390
Right of use assets
31,529
35,646
Derivative financial instruments and other assets
3,665
6,914
Intangible assets and goodwill
27,568
23,791
Total assets
227,826
276,201
Liabilities and Deficiency
Current Liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
50,657
49,599
Provisions
1,356
2,257
Deferred revenue
21,519
22,351
Current portion of lease obligations
8,096
8,120
Current portion of long-term debt
6,368
7,409
Total current liabilities
87,996
89,736
Non-Current Liabilities
Long-term debt
241,810
248,262
Employee benefit obligations and other liabilities
36,668
44,753
Lease obligations
29,205
33,161
Total liabilities
395,679
415,912
Deficiency
Capital stock
821,124
810,861
Contributed surplus
16,620
16,570
Deficit
(1,005,597)
(967,142)
Total deficiency
(168,595)
(139,711)
Total liabilities and deficiency
227,084
276,201
Postmedia Network Canada Corp.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(UNAUDITED)
(In thousands of Canadian dollars)
For the three months
ended May 31,
For the nine months
ended May 31,
2022
2021
2022
2021
Cash Generated (Utilized) by:
Operating Activities
Net earnings (loss) attributable to equity holders of the Company
(16,766)
8,742
(43,298)
62,284
Items not affecting cash:
Depreciation
2,619
2,808
8,298
8,402
Amortization
2,252
2,382
6,779
7,414
Impairment
4,300
700
7,900
21,164
Loss on debt refinancing
1,477
-
1,477
-
Loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments
813
(2,467)
3,700
(14,181)
Non-cash interest
6,418
5,929
18,610
17,483
(Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment, assets held-for-sale, right of use assets and other assets
(540)
(240)
223
(516)
Non-cash foreign currency exchange (gains) losses
(828)
(8,930)
453
(13,988)
Share-based compensation plans
44
142
50
524
Net financing expense relating to employee benefit plans
235
229
704
1,095
Non-cash settlement gain relating to employee benefit plans
-
-
-
(63,079)
Employee benefit plan funding in excess of compensation expense
(909)
(1,399)
(3,314)
(2,717)
Net change in non-cash operating accounts
(1,977)
2,848
(17,289)
3,226
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities
(2,862)
10,744
(15,707)
27,111
Investing Activities
Net proceeds from the sale of property and equipment, assets held-for-sale