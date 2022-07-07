Postmedia Reports Third Quarter Results

Postmedia Network Canada Corp. (“Postmedia” or the “Company”) today released financial information for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2022 which include the results of the daily and weekly newspapers, digital properties and parcel delivery business acquired from J. D. Irving, Limited on March 25, 2022 (the “BNI Acquisition”).

“This quarter we welcomed the Brunswick News teams and brands to Postmedia and extended our reach across Canada. Looking ahead, management continues to plan for an uncertain future economic environment while our teams remain focused on delivering value to our audiences, advertisers and partners.” said Andrew MacLeod, President and Chief Executive Officer, Postmedia.

Third Quarter Operating Results

Revenue for the quarter was $120.6 million as compared to $111.7 million in the same period in the prior year, representing an increase of $8.9 million or 7.9%. Excluding the impact of the BNI Acquisition, revenue for the three months ended May 31, 2022 was $109.2 million, a decrease of $2.5 million (2.3%) relative to the prior year. The revenue decline excluding the impact of the BNI Acquisition was primarily due to decreases in print circulation revenue of $4.5 million (10.4%) and print advertising revenue of $1.6 million (4.3%). Partially offsetting these decreases was an increase in digital revenue of $2.4 million or 8.9% and an increase in other revenue of $1.2 million or 29.9%.

Total operating expenses excluding depreciation, amortization, impairment and restructuring increased $17.4 million or 17.3% for the quarter ended May 31, 2022, relative to the same period in the prior year. Excluding the impact of the BNI Acquisition, total operating expenses excluding depreciation, amortization, impairment and restructuring increased $5.3 million or 5.2%. The increase primarily relates to compensation expense as a result of a reduction in government assistance as well as production costs related to the increase in digital revenue. The compensation expense increase includes a reduction in the compensation expense recovery related to the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (“CEWS”) of $5.7 million and journalism tax credits of $0.2 million.

Operating income before depreciation, amortization, impairment and restructuring in the quarter was $2.6 million, a decrease of $8.5 million relative to the prior year. Excluding the impact of the BNI Acquisition, operating income before depreciation, amortization, impairment and restructuring in the quarter was $3.3 million, a decrease of $7.8 million relative to the prior year. The decrease is due to the decline in total revenue and the increase in operating expenses excluding depreciation, amortization, impairment and restructuring.

Net loss in the quarter ended May 31, 2022 was $16.8 million, as compared to net earnings of $8.7 million in the same period in the prior year. The change was primarily the result of the decrease in operating income before depreciation, amortization, impairment and restructuring, increases in impairment and restructuring expenses, losses on derivative financial instruments and debt refinancing in the three months ended May 31, 2022 and a decrease in foreign currency exchange gains.

Year-to-Date Operating Results

Revenue for the nine months ended May 31, 2022 was $341.2 million as compared to $334.7 million in the same period in the prior year, an increase of $6.5 million or 1.9%. Excluding the impact of the BNI Acquisition, revenue for the nine months ended May 31, 2022 was $329.8 million, a decrease of $4.9 million (1.5%) relative to the prior year. The revenue decline excluding the impact of the BNI Acquisition was primarily due to decreases in print circulation revenue of $14.1 million (10.8%) and print advertising revenue of $7.1 million (6.1%). Partially offsetting these decreases was an increase in digital revenue of $14.8 million or 19.7%.

Total operating expenses excluding depreciation, amortization, impairment, settlement gain and restructuring increased $31.3 million or 10.5% for the nine months ended May 31, 2022, relative to the same period in the prior year. Excluding the impact of the BNI Acquisition, total operating expenses excluding depreciation, amortization, impairment, settlement gain and restructuring increased $19.1 million or 6.4% for the nine months ended May 31, 2022, relative to the same period in the prior year. The increase primarily relates to compensation expense as a result of a reduction in government assistance as well as production costs related to the increase in digital revenue. The compensation expense increase includes a reduction in the compensation expense recovery related to CEWS of $16.4 million, partially offset by an increase in compensation recovery related to journalism tax credits of $1.3 million.

Operating income before depreciation, amortization, impairment, settlement gain and restructuring of $11.8 million for the nine months ended May 31, 2022 represents a decrease of $24.8 million relative to the same period in the prior year. Excluding the impact of the BNI Acquisition, operating income before depreciation, amortization, impairment, settlement gain and restructuring of $12.5 million for the nine months ended May 31, 2022 represents a decrease of $24.1 million relative to the same period in the prior year. The decrease is due to the decline in total revenue and the increase in operating expenses excluding depreciation, amortization, impairment, settlement gain and restructuring.

Net loss in the nine months ended May 31, 2022 was $43.3 million, as compared to net earnings of $62.3 million in the same period in the prior year. The change was primarily the result of the decrease in operating income before depreciation, amortization, impairment, settlement gain and restructuring, losses on derivative financial instruments, foreign currency exchange and debt refinancing in the nine months ended May 31, 2022, the settlement gain of $63.1 million in the nine months ended May 31, 2021, partially offset by decreases in impairment and restructuring expenses.

COVID-19 Update

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in governments worldwide enacting emergency measures to combat the spread of the virus which included travel bans, self-imposed quarantine periods and social distancing that caused disruption to businesses resulting in an economic slowdown. The Company has been generally exempt from mandates requiring closures of non-essential businesses and therefore has been able to continue operations, however, advertising revenue declines accelerated during the first twelve months of the COVID-19 pandemic with a gradual return to previous trends in recent quarters. Recently, government measures have been significantly reduced, however the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact on the Company’s revenue continues to be uncertain as a result of the unknown duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its associated effect on the labour market and supply chains. On April 11, 2020, the Government of Canada passed CEWS to support employers facing financial hardship as measured by certain revenue declines as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. CEWS provided a reimbursement of compensation expense to October 23, 2021, provided the applicant has met the applicable criteria. During the nine months ended May 31, 2022, the Company filed and received all the remaining claims available under the program and during the three and nine months ended May 31, 2022, recognized a recovery of compensation expense of nil and $1.6 million, respectively, related to CEWS (2021 - $5.7 million and $18.0 million, respectively) and in total recognized $64.9 million related to CEWS since the program was announced.

Acquisition of Brunswick News Inc.

On February 17, 2022 the Company entered into a purchase agreement with J. D. Irving, Limited (“JDI”) to purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares of Brunswick News Inc. (“BNI”). The acquisition closed on March 25, 2022 and included BNI’s daily and weekly newspapers, digital properties and parcel delivery business. The purchase price consisted of cash consideration of $7.5M and share consideration of 4,092,857 Class NC variable voting shares (“Variable Voting Shares”) of the Company at an implied price of $2.10 per Variable Voting Share, or $8.6 million. The share consideration was adjusted for a preliminary working capital adjustment of a nominal amount. Subject to acceptance from JDI, the final working capital adjustment will result in additional share consideration of 190,063 Variable Voting shares, or $0.4 million.

Debt Repayment and Refinancing

On April 7, 2022, the Company completed a refinancing transaction (“Refinancing Transaction”) that included a voluntary redemption of $15.0 million of 8.25% Senior Secured Notes due 2023 (“First-Lien Notes”) and accrued interest of $0.5 million and extended the maturity of its First-Lien Notes and 10.25% Senior Secured Notes due 2024 (‘Second-Lien Notes”) by approximately three and a half years to February 17, 2027 and August 17, 2027, respectively, on substantially similar terms to the existing terms of the original First-Lien Notes and Second-Lien Notes. In connection with the extension of the maturity of the First Lien Notes, the Company issued 794,630 Variable Voting Shares to the holders of the First Lien Notes at an implied price of $2.10 per share as a fee for the extension. The Company also extended the maturity of the senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility (“ABL Facility”) by three years to October 1, 2025.

During the three and nine months ended May 31, 2022, the Company redeemed $16.0 million and $18.4 million, aggregate principal amount of First-Lien Notes, respectively, which includes a voluntary redemption of $15.0 million related to the Refinancing Transaction and a redemption of $1.0 million related to the sale of assets, both in the three months ended May 31, 2022. Subsequent to May 31, 2022, the Company redeemed $1.4 million of First-Lien Notes on June 23, 2022 with the proceeds of asset sales. After this redemption, the Company has $47.1 million of First-Lien Notes outstanding of the original $225.0 million that was issued in October 2016.

Business Transformation Initiatives

During the three and nine months ended May 31 2022, the Company implemented initiatives related to compensation expense reductions, real estate rationalization, production efficiencies and other transformation programs, which are expected to result in approximately $11 million and $26 million of net annualized cost savings, respectively.

The Company intends to continue to identify and undertake ongoing cost reduction initiatives in an effort to address revenue declination in the legacy print business.

Additional Information

Additional information, including financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis can be found on the Company’s website at www.postmedia.com or on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Note: All dollar amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise specified.

About Postmedia Network Canada Corp.

Postmedia Network Canada Corp. (TSX:PNC.A, PNC.B) is the holding company that owns Postmedia Network Inc., a Canadian newsmedia company representing more than 130 brands across multiple print, online, and mobile platforms. Award-winning journalists and innovative product development teams bring engaging content to millions of people every week whenever and wherever they want it. This exceptional content, reach and scope offers advertisers and marketers compelling solutions to effectively reach target audiences. For more information, visit www.postmedia.com.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may include information that is “forward-looking information” under applicable Canadian securities laws. The Company has tried, where possible, to identify such information and statements by using words such as “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should” and similar expressions and derivations thereof in connection with any discussion of future events, trends or prospects or future operating or financial performance. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements with respect to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company’s business, the implementation and results of the Company’s transformation initiatives, continued benefits of historical results into future periods, the realization of anticipated cost savings and the identification and undertaking of ongoing cost savings initiatives. By their nature, forward-looking information and statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: competition from digital and other forms of media; the effect of economic conditions on advertising revenue; the ability of the Company to build out its digital media and online businesses; the failure to maintain current print and online newspaper readership and circulation levels; the realization of anticipated cost savings; possible damage to the reputation of the Company’s brands or trademarks; possible labour disruptions; possible environmental liabilities, litigation and pension plan obligations; fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and the prices of newsprint and other commodities.

In addition, we are subject to the risk and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic resulted in governments worldwide enacting emergency measures to combat the spread of the virus including travel bans, self-imposed quarantine periods and social distancing that caused disruption to businesses resulting in an economic slowdown. We have been generally exempted from mandates requiring closures of non-essential businesses and therefore have been able to continue operations however, advertising revenues declined as a result of COVID-19 pandemic and related government measures. The outbreak of contagious illness such as this can impact our operations in a number of ways including quarantined employees, travel restrictions, temporary closure of our facilities, a decrease in demand for advertising, as well as interruptions to our supply chain, including temporary closure of supplier facilities. Given the high level of uncertainty surrounding the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic it is difficult to reliably estimate its potential impact on the financial condition and results of our business. We are continuing to address the current challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic and monitoring these challenges as they evolve so as to minimize this risk however it could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity and cash flow. For a complete list of our risk factors please refer to the section entitled “Risk Factors” contained in our annual management’s discussion and analysis for the years ended August 31, 2021 and 2020. Although the Company bases such information and statements on assumptions believed to be reasonable when made, they are not guarantees of future performance and actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, and developments in the industry in which the Company operates, may differ materially from any such information and statements in this press release. Given these risks and uncertainties, undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking information or forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of such information or statements. Other than as required by law, the Company does not undertake, and specifically declines, any obligation to update such information or statements or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any such information or statements.

Postmedia Network Canada Corp. Consolidated Statements of Operations (UNAUDITED) (In thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts) For the three months

ended May 31, For the nine months

ended May 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues Print advertising 38,976 37,822 112,472 116,829 Print circulation 40,480 43,022 117,998 130,150 Digital 30,338 27,015 91,129 75,364 Other 10,829 3,889 19,577 12,349 Total revenues 120,623 111,748 341,176 334,692 Expenses Compensation 44,844 38,538 128,282 113,953 Newsprint 4,409 4,132 12,866 13,249 Distribution 31,140 23,684 77,541 71,221 Production 18,150 15,247 53,404 44,720 Other operating 19,482 19,008 57,278 54,933 Operating income before depreciation, amortization, impairment, settlement gain and restructuring 2,598 11,139 11,805 36,616 Depreciation 2,619 2,808 8,298 8,402 Amortization 2,252 2,382 6,779 7,414 Impairment 4,300 700 7,900 21,164 Settlement gain - - - (63,079) Restructuring 1,200 100 2,200 4,896 Operating income (loss) (7,773) 5,149 (13,372) 57,819 Interest expense 7,774 7,756 23,302 23,127 Net financing expense related to employee benefit plans 235 229 704 1,095 (Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment, assets held-for-sale, right of use assets and other assets (540) (240) 223 (516) Loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments 813 (2,467) 3,700 (14,181) Loss on debt refinancing 1,477 - 1,477 - Foreign currency exchange (gains) losses (766) (8,871) 520 (13,990) Earnings (loss) before income taxes (16,766) 8,742 (43,298) 62,284 Provision for income taxes - - - - Net earnings (loss) attributable to equity holders of the Company (16,766) 8,742 (43,298) 62,284 Earnings (loss) per share attributable to equity holders of the Company Basic $(0.17) $0.09 $(0.46) $0.66 Diluted $(0.17) $0.09 $(0.46) $0.63

Postmedia Network Canada Corp. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (UNAUDITED) (In thousands of Canadian dollars) As at

May 31,

2022 As at

August 31,

2021 Assets Current Assets Cash 12,058 61,996 Restricted cash 1,385 437 Trade and other receivables 50,703 41,255 Assets held-for-sale 17,727 17,727 Inventory 4,199 3,348 Prepaid expenses and other assets 8,960 8,697 Total current assets 95,032 133,460 Non-Current Assets Property and equipment 70,032 76,390 Right of use assets 31,529 35,646 Derivative financial instruments and other assets 3,665 6,914 Intangible assets and goodwill 27,568 23,791 Total assets 227,826 276,201 Liabilities and Deficiency Current Liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 50,657 49,599 Provisions 1,356 2,257 Deferred revenue 21,519 22,351 Current portion of lease obligations 8,096 8,120 Current portion of long-term debt 6,368 7,409 Total current liabilities 87,996 89,736 Non-Current Liabilities Long-term debt 241,810 248,262 Employee benefit obligations and other liabilities 36,668 44,753 Lease obligations 29,205 33,161 Total liabilities 395,679 415,912 Deficiency Capital stock 821,124 810,861 Contributed surplus 16,620 16,570 Deficit (1,005,597) (967,142) Total deficiency (168,595) (139,711) Total liabilities and deficiency 227,084 276,201

Postmedia Network Canada Corp. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (UNAUDITED) (In thousands of Canadian dollars) For the three months

ended May 31, For the nine months

ended May 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash Generated (Utilized) by: Operating Activities Net earnings (loss) attributable to equity holders of the Company (16,766) 8,742 (43,298) 62,284 Items not affecting cash: Depreciation 2,619 2,808 8,298 8,402 Amortization 2,252 2,382 6,779 7,414 Impairment 4,300 700 7,900 21,164 Loss on debt refinancing 1,477 - 1,477 - Loss (gain) on derivative financial instruments 813 (2,467) 3,700 (14,181) Non-cash interest 6,418 5,929 18,610 17,483 (Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment, assets held-for-sale, right of use assets and other assets (540) (240) 223 (516) Non-cash foreign currency exchange (gains) losses (828) (8,930) 453 (13,988) Share-based compensation plans 44 142 50 524 Net financing expense relating to employee benefit plans 235 229 704 1,095 Non-cash settlement gain relating to employee benefit plans - - - (63,079) Employee benefit plan funding in excess of compensation expense (909) (1,399) (3,314) (2,717) Net change in non-cash operating accounts (1,977) 2,848 (17,289) 3,226 Cash flows from (used in) operating activities (2,862) 10,744 (15,707) 27,111 Investing Activities Net proceeds from the sale of property and equipment, assets held-for-sale and other assets 1,404 564 1,974 5,889 Purchases of property and equipment (1,025) (469) (1,794) (1,438) Purchases of intangible assets (543) (139) (816) (177) Net proceeds from the sale of shares - 10,675 - 10,675 Purchases of shares - (1,696) - (1,696) Acquisition, net of cash acquired (6,636) - (6,636) - Cash flows from (used in) investing activities (6,800) 8,935 (7,272) 13,253 Financing activities Repayment of long-term debt (15,990) (16,933) (18,386) (32,305) Restricted cash (365) 101 (948) 2,965 Debt issuance costs (418) - (418) - Lease payments (2,087) (2,322) (7,207) (7,457) Cash flow used in financing activities (18,860) (19,154) (26,959) (36,797) Net change in cash for the period (28,522) 525 (49,938) 3,567 Cash at beginning of period 40,580 52,837 61,996 49,795 Cash at end of period 12,058 53,362 12,058 53,362 Supplemental disclosure of operating cash flows Interest paid 2,735 3,629 6,182 7,932 Income taxes paid - - - -

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220707005529/en/