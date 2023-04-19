Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. PostNL N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PNL   NL0009739416

POSTNL N.V.

(PNL)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  05:07:49 2023-04-19 am EDT
1.610 EUR   +0.28%
04:40aPostnl N : Aandeelhouders PostNL stemmen in met jaarrekening 2022 en alle overige agendapunten
PU
04/07Postnl N : BlackRock Inc. - PostNL N.V. - Den Haag
PU
03/21PostNL N.V.(ENXTAM:PNL) added to Netherlands ASCX AMS Small Cap Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PostNL N : Aandeelhouders PostNL stemmen in met jaarrekening 2022 en alle overige agendapunten

04/19/2023 | 04:40am EDT
PostNL N.V.
PostNL N.V.

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Registration date18 apr 2023 - 20:38
Statutory namePostNL N.V.
TitleAandeelhouders PostNL stemmen in met jaarrekening 2022 en alle overige agendapunten

Date last update: 19 April 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

PostNL NV published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2023 08:39:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on POSTNL N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 3 221 M 3 532 M 3 532 M
Net income 2023 57,7 M 63,3 M 63,3 M
Net Debt 2023 550 M 603 M 603 M
P/E ratio 2023 13,1x
Yield 2023 4,94%
Capitalization 782 M 858 M 858 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
EV / Sales 2024 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 35 647
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart POSTNL N.V.
Duration : Period :
PostNL N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POSTNL N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1,61 €
Average target price 1,56 €
Spread / Average Target -2,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hendrica W. P. M. A. Verhagen Chief Executive Officer
Pim Berendsen Chief Financial Officer
Jan J. Nooitgedagt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jennifer Crites Chief Information Officer
Marike Elisabeth van Lier Lels Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POSTNL N.V.-5.62%858
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC.11.19%166 300
FEDEX CORPORATION32.34%57 612
DEUTSCHE POST AG23.91%57 295
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.7.37%17 234
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.6.28%9 149
