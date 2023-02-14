|
PostNL N : BlackRock Inc. - PostNL N.V. - Den Haag
BlackRock Inc. - PostNL N.V. - Den Haag
BlackRock Inc. - PostNL N.V. - Den Haag
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction13 feb 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionPostNL N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce27168968
Place of residenceDen Haag
Distribution in numbers
|
Type of share
|
Number of shares
|
Number of voting rights
|
Capital interest
|
Voting rights
|
Manner of disposal
|
Settlement
|
Type of shareContract for difference
|
Number of shares1.952.715,00
|
Number of voting rights3.281.171,00
|
Capital interestPotentieel
|
Voting rightsPotentieel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
|
SettlementIn contanten
|
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|
Number of shares7.167.576,00
|
Number of voting rights7.364.002,00
|
Capital interestReëel
|
Voting rightsReëel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
|
Settlement
|
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|
Number of shares2.818.824,00
|
Number of voting rights2.818.824,00
|
Capital interestPotentieel
|
Voting rightsPotentieel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
|
SettlementFysieke levering
Distribution in percentages
|
Type
|
Total holding
|
Directly real
|
Directly potential
|
Indirectly real
|
Indirectly potential
|
TypeKapitaalbelang
|
Total holding2,45 %
|
Directly real0,00 %
|
Directly potential0,00 %
|
Indirectly real1,47 %
|
Indirectly potential0,98 %
|
TypeStemrecht
|
Total holding2,76 %
|
Directly real0,00 %
|
Directly potential0,00 %
|
Indirectly real1,51 %
|
Indirectly potential1,25 %
Date last update: 14 February 2023
Disclaimer
PostNL NV published this content on 13 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2023 20:31:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|All news about POSTNL N.V.
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on POSTNL N.V.
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
3 185 M
3 419 M
3 419 M
|Net income 2022
|
42,2 M
45,3 M
45,3 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
423 M
455 M
455 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|25,8x
|Yield 2022
|7,00%
|
|Capitalization
|
913 M
980 M
980 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,42x
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,44x
|Nbr of Employees
|35 721
|Free-Float
|81,8%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends POSTNL N.V.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|6
|Last Close Price
|1,88 €
|Average target price
|1,71 €
|Spread / Average Target
|-9,20%