Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. PostNL N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PNL   NL0009739416

POSTNL N.V.

(PNL)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:35:11 2023-02-14 am EST
1.874 EUR   -0.43%
02/09Postnl N : BlackRock Inc. - PostNL N.V. - Den Haag
PU
01/06Postnl N : new CLA agreements in principle with CNV and BVPP trade unions
PU
2022Postnl N : Aanpassing pensioenregeling PostNL voor hogere indexatie
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PostNL N : BlackRock Inc. - PostNL N.V. - Den Haag

02/14/2023 | 03:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
BlackRock Inc. - PostNL N.V. - Den Haag
BlackRock Inc. - PostNL N.V. - Den Haag

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction13 feb 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionPostNL N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce27168968
Place of residenceDen Haag
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareContract for difference Number of shares1.952.715,00 Number of voting rights3.281.171,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementIn contanten
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares7.167.576,00 Number of voting rights7.364.002,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares2.818.824,00 Number of voting rights2.818.824,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding2,45 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real1,47 % Indirectly potential0,98 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding2,76 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real1,51 % Indirectly potential1,25 %

Date last update: 14 February 2023

Attachments

Disclaimer

PostNL NV published this content on 13 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 February 2023 20:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about POSTNL N.V.
02/09Postnl N : BlackRock Inc. - PostNL N.V. - Den Haag
PU
01/06Postnl N : new CLA agreements in principle with CNV and BVPP trade unions
PU
2022Postnl N : Aanpassing pensioenregeling PostNL voor hogere indexatie
PU
2022Postnl N : announces appointments in the Executive Committee
PU
2022Postnl N : Adjustment pension plan PostNL results in higher indexation
PU
2022Postnl N : S&P Global Ratings revised credit rating PostNL to BBB with negative outlook
PU
2022Postnl N : again in global top 3 most sustainable companies in transport and logistics sec..
PU
2022Postnl N : Den Haag
PU
2022Postnl N : The Hague court stops union actions at PostNL
PU
2022Belgium's Bpost cuts outlook on holiday season uncertainty
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on POSTNL N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 185 M 3 419 M 3 419 M
Net income 2022 42,2 M 45,3 M 45,3 M
Net Debt 2022 423 M 455 M 455 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,8x
Yield 2022 7,00%
Capitalization 913 M 980 M 980 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,42x
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 35 721
Free-Float 81,8%
Chart POSTNL N.V.
Duration : Period :
PostNL N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POSTNL N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1,88 €
Average target price 1,71 €
Spread / Average Target -9,20%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hendrica W. P. M. A. Verhagen Chief Executive Officer
Pim Berendsen Chief Financial Officer
Jan J. Nooitgedagt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcel J. M. Krom Chief Information Officer
Marike Elisabeth van Lier Lels Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POSTNL N.V.10.64%983
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC.7.81%162 094
FEDEX CORPORATION20.88%53 422
DEUTSCHE POST AG16.15%52 769
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.8.58%17 957
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.14.48%9 967