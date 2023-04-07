PostNL N : BlackRock Inc. - PostNL N.V. - Den Haag

|
Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Date of transaction06 apr 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionPostNL N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce27168968
Place of residenceDen Haag
Distribution in numbers
|
Type of share
|
Number of shares
|
Number of voting rights
|
Capital interest
|
Voting rights
|
Manner of disposal
|
Settlement
|
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|
Number of shares2.189.844,00
|
Number of voting rights2.189.844,00
|
Capital interestPotentieel
|
Voting rightsPotentieel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
|
SettlementFysieke levering
|
Type of shareContract for difference
|
Number of shares1.961.129,00
|
Number of voting rights2.987.272,00
|
Capital interestPotentieel
|
Voting rightsPotentieel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
|
SettlementIn contanten
|
Type of shareGewoon aandeel
|
Number of shares8.904.736,00
|
Number of voting rights9.093.435,00
|
Capital interestReëel
|
Voting rightsReëel
|
Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.)
|
Settlement
Distribution in percentages
|
Type
|
Total holding
|
Directly real
|
Directly potential
|
Indirectly real
|
Indirectly potential
|
TypeKapitaalbelang
|
Total holding2,68 %
|
Directly real0,00 %
|
Directly potential0,00 %
|
Indirectly real1,83 %
|
Indirectly potential0,85 %
|
TypeStemrecht
|
Total holding2,93 %
|
Directly real0,00 %
|
Directly potential0,00 %
|
Indirectly real1,87 %
|
Indirectly potential1,06 %
Date last update: 07 April 2023
Disclaimer
PostNL NV published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2023 19:24:01 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
3 229 M
3 523 M
3 523 M
|Net income 2023
|
66,4 M
72,5 M
72,5 M
|Net Debt 2023
|
503 M
549 M
549 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|11,2x
|Yield 2023
|4,39%
|
|Capitalization
|
777 M
848 M
848 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,40x
|EV / Sales 2024
|0,41x
|Nbr of Employees
|35 647
|Free-Float
|86,2%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends POSTNL N.V.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|6
|Last Close Price
|1,59 €
|Average target price
|1,59 €
|Spread / Average Target
|-0,15%