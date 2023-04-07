Advanced search
    PNL   NL0009739416

POSTNL N.V.

(PNL)
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  11:36:43 2023-04-06 am EDT
1.594 EUR   +1.14%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PostNL N : BlackRock Inc. - PostNL N.V. - Den Haag

04/07/2023 | 03:25pm EDT
BlackRock Inc. - PostNL N.V. - Den Haag
BlackRock Inc. - PostNL N.V. - Den Haag

Below you will find information from the register substantial holdings and gross short positions. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Date of transaction06 apr 2023
Person obliged to notifyBlackRock Inc.
Issuing institutionPostNL N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce27168968
Place of residenceDen Haag
Distribution in numbers
Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares2.189.844,00 Number of voting rights2.189.844,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementFysieke levering
Type of shareContract for difference Number of shares1.961.129,00 Number of voting rights2.987.272,00 Capital interestPotentieel Voting rightsPotentieel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		SettlementIn contanten
Type of shareGewoon aandeel Number of shares8.904.736,00 Number of voting rights9.093.435,00 Capital interestReëel Voting rightsReëel Manner of disposalMiddellijk
(BlackRock, Inc.) 		Settlement
Distribution in percentages
Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
TypeKapitaalbelang Total holding2,68 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real1,83 % Indirectly potential0,85 %
TypeStemrecht Total holding2,93 % Directly real0,00 % Directly potential0,00 % Indirectly real1,87 % Indirectly potential1,06 %

Date last update: 07 April 2023

PostNL NV published this content on 06 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2023 19:24:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about POSTNL N.V.
03:25pPostnl N : BlackRock Inc. - PostNL N.V. - Den Haag
PU
03/21PostNL N.V.(ENXTAM:PNL) added to Netherlands ASCX AMS Small Cap Index
CI
03/09PostNL expands PLUS partnership with parcel vending machines at supermarkets
AQ
03/07Postnl N : PostNL publiceert agenda Algemene Vergadering van Aandeelhouders 2023
PU
03/01Postnl N : nominates Martin Plavec as member of the Supervisory Board
PU
02/27Global markets live: Berkshire Hathaway, Pfizer, Ford, Tesla, Broadc..
MS
02/27PostNL N.V. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/27Postnl N : Q4 & FY 2022 Results
PU
02/27Postnl N : 2022 Annual Report PostNL
PU
02/27Transcript : PostNL N.V., Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 27, 2023
CI
Analyst Recommendations on POSTNL N.V.
Financials
Sales 2023 3 229 M 3 523 M 3 523 M
Net income 2023 66,4 M 72,5 M 72,5 M
Net Debt 2023 503 M 549 M 549 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,2x
Yield 2023 4,39%
Capitalization 777 M 848 M 848 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,40x
EV / Sales 2024 0,41x
Nbr of Employees 35 647
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart POSTNL N.V.
PostNL N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends POSTNL N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1,59 €
Average target price 1,59 €
Spread / Average Target -0,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hendrica W. P. M. A. Verhagen Chief Executive Officer
Pim Berendsen Chief Financial Officer
Jan J. Nooitgedagt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jennifer Crites Chief Information Officer
Marike Elisabeth van Lier Lels Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POSTNL N.V.-6.26%849
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC.8.95%161 554
FEDEX CORPORATION34.01%58 339
DEUTSCHE POST AG18.53%54 589
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.1.38%16 272
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.4.75%9 175
