|
PostNL N : PostNL maakt omwisselverhouding dividend bekend
PostNL N.V.
PostNL N.V.
Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.
Registration date10 may 2023 - 07:43
Statutory namePostNL N.V.
TitlePostNL maakt omwisselverhouding dividend bekend
Date last update: 10 May 2023
Disclaimer
PostNL NV published this content on 10 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2023 09:16:07 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
|
|All news about POSTNL N.V.
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on POSTNL N.V.
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2023
|
3 198 M
3 503 M
3 503 M
|Net income 2023
|
54,9 M
60,1 M
60,1 M
|Net Debt 2023
|
517 M
567 M
567 M
|P/E ratio 2023
|14,9x
|Yield 2023
|4,85%
|
|Capitalization
|
833 M
913 M
913 M
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,42x
|EV / Sales 2024
|0,42x
|Nbr of Employees
|35 647
|Free-Float
|86,2%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends POSTNL N.V.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|6
|Last Close Price
|1,71 €
|Average target price
|1,54 €
|Spread / Average Target
|-9,82%