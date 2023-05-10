Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  Netherlands
  Euronext Amsterdam
  PostNL N.V.
  News
  Summary
    PNL   NL0009739416

POSTNL N.V.

(PNL)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  05:26:03 2023-05-10 am EDT
1.703 EUR   -0.38%
05:17aPostnl N : PostNL maakt omwisselverhouding dividend bekend
PU
05/08Transcript : PostNL N.V., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 08, 2023
CI
05/08European shares end higher, lifted by healthcare and bank stocks
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PostNL N : PostNL maakt omwisselverhouding dividend bekend

05/10/2023 | 05:17am EDT
PostNL N.V.
PostNL N.V.

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

Registration date10 may 2023 - 07:43
Statutory namePostNL N.V.
TitlePostNL maakt omwisselverhouding dividend bekend

Attachments

Disclaimer

PostNL NV published this content on 10 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 May 2023 09:16:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on POSTNL N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 3 198 M 3 503 M 3 503 M
Net income 2023 54,9 M 60,1 M 60,1 M
Net Debt 2023 517 M 567 M 567 M
P/E ratio 2023 14,9x
Yield 2023 4,85%
Capitalization 833 M 913 M 913 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,42x
EV / Sales 2024 0,42x
Nbr of Employees 35 647
Free-Float 86,2%
Chart POSTNL N.V.
Duration : Period :
PostNL N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POSTNL N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1,71 €
Average target price 1,54 €
Spread / Average Target -9,82%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hendrica W. P. M. A. Verhagen Chief Executive Officer
Pim Berendsen Chief Financial Officer
Jan J. Nooitgedagt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jennifer Crites Chief Information Officer
Marike Elisabeth van Lier Lels Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POSTNL N.V.0.53%913
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC.-0.48%148 596
FEDEX CORPORATION33.22%57 467
DEUTSCHE POST AG19.50%55 215
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.11.16%17 651
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.15.30%9 842
