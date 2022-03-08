Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. PostNL N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PNL   NL0009739416

POSTNL N.V.

(PNL)
  Report
News 
Summary

PostNL N : PostNL publiceert agenda Algemene Vergadering van Aandeelhouders 2022

03/08/2022 | 03:41am EST
Back PostNL N.V.

Below you will find information from the register publication of inside information. The information has been provided by the organisation.

  • Registration date08 mar 2022 - 08:00
  • Statutory namePostNL N.V.
  • TitlePostNL publiceert agenda Algemene Vergadering van Aandeelhouders 2022

Date last update: 08 March 2022

Disclaimer

PostNL NV published this content on 08 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2022 08:40:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 540 M 3 844 M 3 844 M
Net income 2022 173 M 188 M 188 M
Net Debt 2022 421 M 457 M 457 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,4x
Yield 2022 11,3%
Capitalization 1 731 M 1 880 M 1 880 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,61x
EV / Sales 2023 0,62x
Nbr of Employees 35 721
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart POSTNL N.V.
Duration : Period :
PostNL N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POSTNL N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 3,37 €
Average target price 4,38 €
Spread / Average Target 29,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hendrica W. P. M. A. Verhagen Chief Executive Officer
Pim Berendsen Chief Financial Officer
Jan J. Nooitgedagt Chairman-Supervisory Director
Marcel J. M. Krom Chief Information Officer
Agnes M. Jongerius Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POSTNL N.V.-11.86%1 880
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC-6.14%183 122
FEDEX CORPORATION-22.25%56 847
DEUTSCHE POST AG-30.25%55 003
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-25.69%16 641
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-16.71%12 421