PostNL N.V. specializes in supplying mail, parcels and e-commerce services. The company also provides services in the area of data and document management, direct marketing and fulfilment. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows: - parcel delivery (55.9%): in 2022, PostNL N.V. delivered 344 million parcels in Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg; - mail delivery in the Netherlands (38.6%): 1,884 million postal items processed in 2022; - other (5.5%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the Netherlands (87.4%), Hong Kong (3.6%), Belgium (2.5%), Germany (1.6%), Spain (1.6%), the United Kingdom (1%), Italy (0.6%), France (0.3%) and other (1.4%).