  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. PostNL N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PNL   NL0009739416

POSTNL N.V.

(PNL)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  06:14:51 2023-02-27 am EST
1.670 EUR   -8.17%
06:01aPostnl N : Q4 & FY 2022 Results
PU
06:01aPostnl N : 2022 Annual Report PostNL
PU
05:20aHundreds of jobs gone at PostNL
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PostNL N : Q4 & FY 2022 Results

02/27/2023 | 06:01am EST
Q4 & FY 2022 Results

27 Feb 2023 11:48 CET

Issuer

POSTNL N.V.

Source

PostNL N.V.

Provider

Euronext

Company Name

POSTNL

ISIN

NL0009739416

Symbol

PNL

Market

Euronext

Attachments

Disclaimer

PostNL NV published this content on 27 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2023 11:00:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Analyst Recommendations on POSTNL N.V.
Financials
Sales 2022 3 185 M 3 361 M 3 361 M
Net income 2022 42,2 M 44,5 M 44,5 M
Net Debt 2022 423 M 447 M 447 M
P/E ratio 2022 24,9x
Yield 2022 7,25%
Capitalization 886 M 935 M 935 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,41x
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 35 721
Free-Float 81,8%
Chart POSTNL N.V.
Duration : Period :
PostNL N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POSTNL N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1,82 €
Average target price 1,71 €
Spread / Average Target -6,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hendrica W. P. M. A. Verhagen Chief Executive Officer
Pim Berendsen Chief Financial Officer
Jan J. Nooitgedagt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcel J. M. Krom Chief Information Officer
Marike Elisabeth van Lier Lels Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POSTNL N.V.6.91%935
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC.3.63%154 702
FEDEX CORPORATION17.37%51 307
DEUTSCHE POST AG13.37%50 711
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.3.15%16 541
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.11.64%9 471