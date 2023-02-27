|
PostNL N : Q4 & FY 2022 Results
|Sales 2022
3 185 M
3 361 M
3 361 M
|Net income 2022
42,2 M
44,5 M
44,5 M
|Net Debt 2022
423 M
447 M
447 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|24,9x
|Yield 2022
|7,25%
|Capitalization
886 M
935 M
935 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,41x
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,44x
|Nbr of Employees
|35 721
|Free-Float
|81,8%
Technical analysis trends POSTNL N.V.
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Neutral
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|HOLD
|Number of Analysts
|6
|Last Close Price
|1,82 €
|Average target price
|1,71 €
|Spread / Average Target
|-6,03%