PostNL N : nominates Koos Timmermans as member of the Supervisory Board

We are PostNL, the mail and logistics solutions provider for all. With our post and parcel deliverers that make it everywhere, our over 3,800 PostNL points and our 11,000 mailboxes - wherever you are, we're always nearby. We aim to be our customers' favourite deliverer by making it as easy as possible to send and receive parcels and letters. On weekdays, we deliver an average 900,000 parcels and 6.8 million letters across the Benelux region, and our 50,000 people are right at the heart of society. At PostNL, we aim to work as sustainably as we can, with lots of delivery kilometres done on foot and by bike, helped by our innovative city logistics and further electrification of our transport.

PostNL NV is a listed company with revenues of over €2.8 billion in 2019, 52% of which derives from e‑commerce. We provide mail and parcel delivery to our customers, logistics solutions for e-commerce and cross-border solutions.