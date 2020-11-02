PostNL N : nominates Koos Timmermans as member of the Supervisory Board
0
11/02/2020 | 01:20am EST
PostNL nominates Koos Timmermans as member of the Supervisory Board
2 November 2020 07:01
The Hague - The Supervisory Board of PostNL nominates Koos Timmermans as member of the Supervisory Board for a period of four years, replacing Thessa Menssen. The nomination will be scheduled for approval by the shareholders of PostNL at the annual general meeting of shareholders to be held in April 2021.
Jan Nooitgedagt, Chairman of the SB: 'We are pleased with the proposed addition of Koos Timmermans to the Supervisory Board. We aim for a balanced composition of the Supervisory Board, and Koos fits well within the profile of the Board. He has a broad and diverse background in the financial sector and has outstanding managerial and supervisory competences and experience. His expertise, background and experience will be a valuable addition to the Supervisory Board.'
Koos Timmermans is member of the Supervisory Board of FMO, the Dutch development bank. Previously he served among others as CFO of ING.
Extra informatie
About PostNL
We are PostNL, the mail and logistics solutions provider for all. With our post and parcel deliverers that make it everywhere, our over 3,800 PostNL points and our 11,000 mailboxes - wherever you are, we're always nearby. We aim to be our customers' favourite deliverer by making it as easy as possible to send and receive parcels and letters. On weekdays, we deliver an average 900,000 parcels and 6.8 million letters across the Benelux region, and our 50,000 people are right at the heart of society. At PostNL, we aim to work as sustainably as we can, with lots of delivery kilometres done on foot and by bike, helped by our innovative city logistics and further electrification of our transport.
PostNL NV is a listed company with revenues of over €2.8 billion in 2019, 52% of which derives from e‑commerce. We provide mail and parcel delivery to our customers, logistics solutions for e-commerce and cross-border solutions.