Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Netherlands
  4. Euronext Amsterdam
  5. PostNL N.V.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PNL   NL0009739416

POSTNL N.V.

(PNL)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  05/06 11:35:53 am EDT
3.082 EUR   -2.41%
01:37aPostNL cuts guidance as inflation, supply chain, war in Ukraine weigh
RE
05/05Belgium's Bpost beats Q1 profit forecast but warns of risk in 2022
RE
04/21POSTNL N.V. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend (optional)
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PostNL cuts guidance as inflation, supply chain, war in Ukraine weigh

05/09/2022 | 01:37am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A PostNL employee is seen at the entrance of the UK Mission to the EU

(Reuters) - Dutch postal firm PostNL on Monday cut its core profit guidance, as the war in Ukraine bring additional uncertainties amid inflationary pressures on fuel and labour costs, new lockdowns in China and ongoing global supply chain constraints. The company, which delivers parcels and letters across Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, expects normalised earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of 170 million to 210 million euros ($178.65 million-$220.69 million) in 2022. PostNL had forecast for the full year a normalised EBIT in the 210 million-240 million euros range, in line with 2021 levels after adjusting for the assumed non-recurring impact related to COVID-19 of 82 million euros.

($1 = 0.9516 euros)

(Reporting by Olivier Cherfan, Dagmarah Mackos; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)


© Reuters 2022
All news about POSTNL N.V.
01:37aPostNL cuts guidance as inflation, supply chain, war in Ukraine weigh
RE
05/05Belgium's Bpost beats Q1 profit forecast but warns of risk in 2022
RE
04/21POSTNL N.V. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend (optional)
FA
04/20POSTNL N : Resolutions
PU
04/20POSTNL N : Presentation
PU
04/19PostNL N.V. Proposes Dividend
CI
04/19TRANSCRIPT : PostNL N.V. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
04/19POSTNL N.V. : Proxy Statments
CO
04/12POSTNL N.V. : Share buyback
CO
03/29PostNL Confirms Closure of Two of Nine Hubs in Belgium Over Labor Practices Investigati..
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on POSTNL N.V.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 3 449 M 3 654 M 3 654 M
Net income 2022 164 M 174 M 174 M
Net Debt 2022 417 M 442 M 442 M
P/E ratio 2022 10,7x
Yield 2022 9,48%
Capitalization 1 621 M 1 717 M 1 717 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,59x
EV / Sales 2023 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 35 721
Free-Float 94,9%
Chart POSTNL N.V.
Duration : Period :
PostNL N.V. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends POSTNL N.V.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 3,16 €
Average target price 4,19 €
Spread / Average Target 32,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Hendrica W. P. M. A. Verhagen Chief Executive Officer
Pim Berendsen Chief Financial Officer
Jan J. Nooitgedagt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcel J. M. Krom Chief Information Officer
Marike Elisabeth van Lier Lels Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POSTNL N.V.-19.47%1 717
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC-16.06%156 615
FEDEX CORPORATION-18.72%53 712
DEUTSCHE POST AG-31.06%51 738
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-19.54%18 265
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-13.00%11 427