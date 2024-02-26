Real-time
Euronext Amsterdam
08:48:55 2024-02-26 am EST
5-day change
1st Jan Change
1.285
EUR
-3.82%
-6.68%
-9.06%
PostNL: forecast too cautious, share price falls
February 26, 2024 at 08:40 am EST
PostNL lost almost 4% on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange on Monday, after announcing that it expected to post a lower profit in 2024 than forecast by analysts.
The Dutch postal group said it expected to generate normalized earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit) of between €80 and €110 million this year. At €95 million, the mid-point of this range fell short of the market consensus, which had previously been €118 million. In the fourth quarter of the 2023 financial year, the operator posted normalized Ebit of 77 million euros, up 28% year-on-year, on sales up a modest 1% to 889 million euros. In its press release, the group called for regulatory changes to ensure the financial viability of its universal postal service activities, an announcement that once again worried the market. Since the start of the year, PostNL shares have already lost 9%, bringing their decline over the past 12 months to 29%. Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.
PostNL N.V. specializes in supplying mail, parcels and e-commerce services. The company also provides services in the area of data and document management, direct marketing and fulfilment. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows:
- parcel delivery (55.9%): in 2022, PostNL N.V. delivered 344 million parcels in Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg;
- mail delivery in the Netherlands (38.6%): 1,884 million postal items processed in 2022;
- other (5.5%).
Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: the Netherlands (87.4%), Hong Kong (3.6%), Belgium (2.5%), Germany (1.6%), Spain (1.6%), the United Kingdom (1%), Italy (0.6%), France (0.3%) and other (1.4%).
More about the company
Last Close Price
1.336
EUR
Average target price
1.457
EUR
Spread / Average Target
+9.07% Consensus
+951% of historical
performance
