PostNL: forecast too cautious, share price falls

February 26, 2024 at 08:40 am EST

PostNL lost almost 4% on the Amsterdam Stock Exchange on Monday, after announcing that it expected to post a lower profit in 2024 than forecast by analysts.



The Dutch postal group said it expected to generate normalized earnings before interest and taxes (Ebit) of between €80 and €110 million this year.



At €95 million, the mid-point of this range fell short of the market consensus, which had previously been €118 million.



In the fourth quarter of the 2023 financial year, the operator posted normalized Ebit of 77 million euros, up 28% year-on-year, on sales up a modest 1% to 889 million euros.



In its press release, the group called for regulatory changes to ensure the financial viability of its universal postal service activities, an announcement that once again worried the market.



Since the start of the year, PostNL shares have already lost 9%, bringing their decline over the past 12 months to 29%.



