(Reuters) - Dutch postal operator PostNL on Monday forecast 2024 operating profit above last year's level at the mid-point of its range, as it expects growth in Asian e-commerce, higher prices and strict cost controls to help offset increasing labour costs.

The company, which delivers parcels and letters across Belgium, the Netherlands and Luxembourg, sees normalised earnings before interest and taxes of between 80 million and 110 million euros ($87 million and $119 million) this year.

It confirmed its preliminary 2023 figures for normalised operating earnings of 92 million euros and reported annual revenue of 3.17 billion euros, in line with market expectations according to a company-provided consensus.

PostNL also sees double-digit percentage growth in international parcel volumes this year, driven by growing parcel traffic from Asian online shops. That should result in 2024 parcel growth of 7% to 10% for the whole group.

"We remain confident in the future growth in the e-commerce market, underpinned by the positive trend in online penetration, while acknowledging the ongoing uncertainty in the economic environment," CEO Herna Verhagen said in a statement.

The company plans to boost its market presence by retaining existing e-commerce clients and acquiring new ones in both Asia and Europe.

PostNL said it had delivered 95 million parcels during the typically busy end of year holiday quarter, up 0.9% from a year earlier, with continued strong growth from international customers.

It will propose a dividend of 0.09 euro per share for 2023, down from a payout of 0.16 euro a year earlier.

