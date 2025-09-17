On Wednesday, PostNL unveiled a new strategic plan for 2028 that envisages the development of its activities and the creation of value for its shareholders, a roadmap that the stockmarket gave a cool reception, judging it to be too ambitious.



The Dutch postal operator says its program focuses on ten strategic priorities, but four main objectives: solid financial performance, improved customer experience, reduced CO2 emissions, and greater employee engagement.



In terms of its forecasts, the group says it is aiming for annual revenue of more than €4bn, normalized EBIT of at least €175m, and free cash flow of over €75m by 2028.



In its press release, however, PostNL points out that the draft management contract proposed by the Dutch government for its universal service obligation (USO) regarding mail delivery would lead to losses in these areas, which has led it to refuse to sign the agreement.



The targets set for 2028 seem quite ambitious to us, ING analysts responded.



Based on a quick calculation, they imply that the parcel delivery division will record average annual revenue growth of around 7.4% between 2025 and 2028, which seems difficult in the current macroeconomic context and given the current competition, the analysts said.



The current operating (EBIT) margin of the parcel division (...) is expected, according to our calculations, to be between 7% and 7.5% in 2028, compared with around 4% in 2025, which means, in other words, that it will have to almost double, which represents a major challenge, ING adds.



At 2:30 p.m., PostNL shares were up 1.1%, while the AEX was up 0.2%.