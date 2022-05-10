PostNL reaches agreement with Dutch trade unions on pay increase

May 10 (Reuters) - Dutch postal firm PostNL said
on Tuesday it had reached an agreement in principle with two
trade unions, which would see postal wages rise 8% in two years.
PostNL said the agreement with the Bond van Post Personeel
and CNV trade unions, covering nearly 16,500 mail deliverers,
includes a structural pay rise of 4% effective from Jan. 1 2022,
and a further 4% hike on Jan. 1 2023.
The company said this would take the compensation for
starting postal workers above the legal minimum wage. Results
from a trade union member consultation are expected on May 25.
(Reporting by Sarah Morland; Editing by Edmund Blair)