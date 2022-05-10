Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Netherlands
  Euronext Amsterdam
  PostNL N.V.
  News
  Summary
    PNL   NL0009739416

POSTNL N.V.

(PNL)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Amsterdam  -  05/10 11:35:02 am EDT
2.800 EUR   +4.24%
12:19pPostNL reaches agreement with Dutch trade unions on pay increase
RE
05/09GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : EasyJet, Shell, Bombardier, Uber, Rivian...
05/09TRANSCRIPT : PostNL N.V., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 09, 2022
CI
Summary 
Summary

PostNL reaches agreement with Dutch trade unions on pay increase

05/10/2022 | 12:19pm EDT
May 10 (Reuters) - Dutch postal firm PostNL said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement in principle with two trade unions, which would see postal wages rise 8% in two years.

PostNL said the agreement with the Bond van Post Personeel and CNV trade unions, covering nearly 16,500 mail deliverers, includes a structural pay rise of 4% effective from Jan. 1 2022, and a further 4% hike on Jan. 1 2023.

The company said this would take the compensation for starting postal workers above the legal minimum wage. Results from a trade union member consultation are expected on May 25. (Reporting by Sarah Morland; Editing by Edmund Blair)


© Reuters 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 3 470 M 3 655 M 3 655 M
Net income 2022 165 M 174 M 174 M
Net Debt 2022 401 M 422 M 422 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,14x
Yield 2022 11,1%
Capitalization 1 379 M 1 452 M 1 452 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,51x
EV / Sales 2023 0,52x
Nbr of Employees 35 721
Free-Float 94,9%
Managers and Directors
Hendrica W. P. M. A. Verhagen Chief Executive Officer
Pim Berendsen Chief Financial Officer
Jan J. Nooitgedagt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marcel J. M. Krom Chief Information Officer
Marike Elisabeth van Lier Lels Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
POSTNL N.V.-29.81%1 452
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC-15.35%158 527
FEDEX CORPORATION-19.47%53 979
DEUTSCHE POST AG-35.87%46 680
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-18.27%18 382
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.-13.03%11 426