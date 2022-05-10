PostNL reaches agreement with Dutch trade unions on pay increase

May 10 (Reuters) - Dutch postal firm PostNL said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement in principle with two trade unions, which would see postal wages rise 8% in two years.

PostNL said the agreement with the Bond van Post Personeel and CNV trade unions, covering nearly 16,500 mail deliverers, includes a structural pay rise of 4% effective from Jan. 1 2022, and a further 4% hike on Jan. 1 2023.

The company said this would take the compensation for starting postal workers above the legal minimum wage. Results from a trade union member consultation are expected on May 25. (Reporting by Sarah Morland; Editing by Edmund Blair)